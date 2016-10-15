Whatcom County’s standout football performances from Friday night

A look at some of the Whatcom County players that stood out on Friday, Oct. 14.
Triston Smith
School: Squalicum
Position: RB
Smith piled up 277 all-purpose yards and scored five TDs in a win over Marysville-Getchell.
Cole Semu
School: Ferndale
Position: RB
Semu had touchdown runs of 92 and 73 yards in Ferndale’s win over Oak Harbor.
Rylan Severson
School: Lynden
Position: WR
Severson caught eight passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns in a win at Anacortes.
Riley Fritsch
School: Blaine
Position: RB
Fritsch ran for 162 yards and scored two touchdowns in a win over Lakewood.
Marcus Montag
School: Sehome
Position: RB
Montag rushed 25 times for 114 yards in a losing effort against Burlington-Edison.
Spencer Lee
School: Bellingham
Position: WR
Lee caught six passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Burlington-Edison.
