High School Football

October 15, 2016 12:10 AM

Whatcom County’s standout football performances from Friday night

A look at some of the Whatcom County players that stood out on Friday, Oct. 14.

Triston Smith

School: Squalicum

Position: RB

Smith piled up 277 all-purpose yards and scored five TDs in a win over Marysville-Getchell.

Cole Semu

School: Ferndale

Position: RB

Semu had touchdown runs of 92 and 73 yards in Ferndale’s win over Oak Harbor.

Rylan Severson

School: Lynden

Position: WR

Severson caught eight passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns in a win at Anacortes.

Riley Fritsch

School: Blaine

Position: RB

Fritsch ran for 162 yards and scored two touchdowns in a win over Lakewood.

Marcus Montag

School: Sehome

Position: RB

Montag rushed 25 times for 114 yards in a losing effort against Burlington-Edison.

Spencer Lee

School: Bellingham

Position: WR

Lee caught six passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Burlington-Edison.

