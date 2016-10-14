Big plays lift Ferndale to 3A Wesco North win over Oak Harbor

The fourth-ranked Ferndale football team continued its undefeated season Friday, Oct. 14, against Oak Harbor, winning 35-18 in a 3A Wesco North Division game.
The Golden Eagles (7-0, 4-0) scored on the first play of the game – Cole Semu’s 73-yard touchdown run – and never trailed the Wildcats (5-2, 2-2).
Ferndale scored on the first play of a drive four times.
Oak Harbor kept things close during most of the first half, trailing 7-6, but a fumble less than three minutes before the break allowed Ferndale to score again on a 37-yard Ben Broselle touchdown run.
Ferndale coach Jamie Plenkovich said his team knew Oak Harbor was banged up several weeks prior to the game but knew it couldn’t be taken lightly.
“They’re explosive with the inside-outside combination that they have,” Plenkovich said. “So we knew we were going to have to strap on our hard hats for four quarters, and our guys did that.”
Turning point of the game
After a quick three-and-out for the Wildcats, the Golden Eagles immediately scored right before halftime when quarterback James Hinson connected with Jacob Kildall for 44 yards.
The game was over when ...
Semu’s dramatic 92-yard touchdown run with 9:56 left in regulation gave Ferndale a 16-point lead and all but sealed the win against an Oak Harbor team that went 0 for 3 on 2-point conversions.
Star of the game
Semu, a junior, had an impressive night, scoring two touchdowns on nine carries for a total of 165 yards, with all of those yards coming on the two touchdown runs, both of which were the first plays of their respective drives.
What it means
Ferndale now turns its attention to third-ranked Squalicum on Saturday, Oct. 22, which will decide the 3A Wesco North champion.
Oak Harbor
6
0
6
6
—
18
Ferndale
7
14
0
14
—
35
First quarter
Fern – Cole Semu 73 run (Patrick Hegarty kick)
OH – Taeson Hardin 63 run (conversion failed)
Second quarter
Fern –Ben Broselle 37 run (Hegarty kick)
Fern –Jacob Kildall 44 catch (Nathan Howlett kick)
Third quarter
OH – Princeton Lollar Jr. 5 run (conversion failed)
Fourth quarter
Fern –Semu 92 run (Howlett kick)
OH – Josh Coe 8 catch (conversion failed)
Fern – Broselle 27 run (Howlett kick)
OH
Fern
First downs
15
6
Rushing Att-yards
63-309
26-271
Comp-Att-Int
5-13-1
3-7-0
Passing yards
25
91
Penalties-yards
1-5
5-55
Fumbles-lost
1-1
2-1
Individual statistics
RUSHING – Oak Harbor: Princeton Lollar Jr. 33-172, Taeson Hardin 15-96, Tamarik Hollins-Passmore 10-59, Caleb Fitzgerald 3-(-16), Mackenzie Nuanez 1-(-2), Jordan Washington 1-0. Ferndale: Ben Broselle 10-114, Cole Semu 9-165, Justice Powell 4-6, James Hinson 3-(-14).
PASSING – Oak Harbor: Caleb Fitzgerald 5-13-1-25. Ferndale: James Hinson 3-7-0-91.
RECEIVING – Oak Harbor: Taeson Hardin 2-(-1), Tamarik Hollins-Passmore 1-11, Josh Coe 1-8, Kyle Nikols 1-7. Ferndale: Ben Broselle 2-47, Jacob Kildall 1-44.
