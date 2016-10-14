Strong second half lifts Lynden to 35-7 win over Anacortes

The sixth-ranked Lynden football team scored 28 unanswered points in the second half, breaking a 7-7 tie, to fend off feisty Anacortes 35-7 on Friday, Oct. 14, in a 2A Northwest Conference game.
Both teams struggled offensively in the first half, with Lynden and Anacortes both turning the ball over on their first possession.
Lynden (6-1, 5-0 2A NWC) got on the board first with a 1-yard quarterback sneak from Jacob Hommes, but Anacortes’ offense struck with time expiring at the half on a 1-yard quarterback dive to even the score.
“Credit to Anacortes,” Lynden head coach Curt Kramme said. “Seems like Anacortes got every break in the first half.”
Lynden found its rhythm in the second half on three touchdown passes from Hommes – one to Aaron Weidenaar and two to Rylan Severson – giving the Lions a 28-7 lead with 6:49 left.
“Our offense really started going in the second half,” Kramme said. “We just executed better.”
Hommes started “throwing sharply,” he said.
Backup Lions quarterback James Marsh found the end zone with 19 seconds left on a 25-yard scamper around the right side to close out the scoring.
Hommes threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns on 11 completions.
Anacortes fell to 1-6, 1-4 NWC
Star of the game
Lions wide receiver Severson routinely beat coverage to make some tough receptions, including a deep ball from Hommes that set up Lynden’s first score. He also had a 45-yard touchdown reception over the outstretched arms of Seahawks defensive back Trystan Lowry down the sideline.
Severson finished with eight catches for 174 yards and the two scores.
Turning point of the game
With 2:58 left in the third quarter, Hommes found Weidenaar on a slant for a 10-yard score, giving the Lions a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
The game was over when ...
Severson caught a hard-thrown pass on a post route from Hommes for a 15-yard reception with 11:29 left in the game. The play gave Lynden all the momentum it would need.
Lynden
7
0
21
7
—
35
Anacortes
0
7
0
0
—
7
First quarter
Lyn – Jacob Hommes 1 run (Isaiah Baseden kick)
Second quarter
Ana – Trystan Lowry 1 run (Jake Hendricks kick)
Third quarter
Lyn – Aaron Weidenaar 10 pass from Homme (Baseden kick)
Fourth quarter
Lyn – Rylan Severson 15 pass from Homme (Baseden kick)
Lyn – Severson 45 pass from Homme (Nick Parris kick)
Lyn – James Marsh 25 run (Parris kick)
Lyn
Ana
First downs
15
8
Rushing Att-yards
22-106
33-91
Comp-Att-Int
14-22-0
5-11-1
Passing yards
241
125
Penalties-yards
4-25
10-75
Fumbles-lost
2-1
5-3
Individual statistics
RUSHING – Lynden: Jacob Hommes 10-55. Brody Weinheimer 9-31. James Marsh 2-19. Quin Vasey 1-1. Anacortes: Payton Beaner 14-41. Trystan Lowry 14-33. Michael Aydelotte 5-17.
PASSING – Lynden: Jacob Homme 11-19-0-221. James Marsh 3-3-0-20. Anacortes: Trystan Lowry 5-11-1-125.
RECEIVING – Lynden: Rylen Severson 8-174. Landon DeBruin 2-31. Davis Bode 1-9. Aaron Weidenaar 1-10. Kobe Elsner 1-4. Carson Bode 1-13. Anacortes: Elias Moorer 2-52. Jake Hendricks 2-34. Tyler Blouin 1-39.
