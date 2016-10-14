Sehome’s struggles persist in loss to Burlington-Edison

Marcus Montag was the lone bright spot on an otherwise gloomy day for the Sehome football team as it dropped a 2A Northwest Conference game to Burlington-Edison 42-7, Friday, Oct. 14, at Civic Stadium.
Montag, who has done a little bit of everything for the struggling Sehome offense this season, rushed 25 times for 114 yards. Montag started the season as Sehome’s primary wide receiver but was utilized in last week’s loss to Bellingham as a running back and rushed 30 times for 182 yards while picking up 10 of Sehome’s 21 first downs.
“Marcus runs hard,” Sehome coach Bob Norvell said. “He’s just explosive and wants it.”
Sehome’s only score was against Burlington-Edison’s second-unit defense with less than a minute left in the game, as backup quarterback Nic Roger found Ben Dauber on a 23-yard fade to get on the board. Starting quarterback Michael Mindnich finished 3 for 12 passing but got the start due to his mobility, according to Norvell.
Norvell said he thought the Mariners were feeling better on offense than defense. Defensively, Sehome allowed 188 yards passing to Tigers senior Hunter Anderson and 146 yards rushing to Terrel Cameron. Anderson was a perfect 10 for 10 on the night and threw for three touchdowns including one to Cameron.
The game was over when ...
Cameron ran for a 13-yard touchdown with 40 seconds left in the first half that pushed Burlington-Edison’s lead to 42-0 and meant a running clock would be used in the second half. Cameron rushed for two touchdowns and caught another in the game.
Play of the night
Cameron’s first touchdown was on the third play of the game, as he took the ball straight up the middle for 72 yards to set the tone for the Tigers. From there, Burlington scored three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters while forcing Sehome to turn the ball over on downs three times.
Up next
Sehome is still winless (0-7, 0-5 2A NWC) but will have a chance to earn its first win against Blaine on Friday, Oct. 21.
