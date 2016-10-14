Smith’s big night, strong defense help Storm blow past Getchell

The storm hitting the Pacific Northwest may not have played a huge factor in the 3A Wesco North Division game Friday, Oct. 14, but Squalicum’s sure did as the third-ranked Storm overpowered Marysville-Getchell 56-0.
“Every week we play like we’re playing a nameless, faceless opponent,” Squalicum coach Nick Lucey said. “The point for us is to play a sharp ball game every time we go out there.”
Triston Smith had another Christian McCaffrey-like game, netting 277 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns against a Getchell team still seeking its first win in conference play.
The Storm offense mixed it up in the first half, going ground heavy in the opening quarter and airing it out more in the second. Quarterback Garrett Sorenson did a little bit of both, recording a rushing touchdown and two passing touchdowns.
The game was played under a running clock in the second half after the Storm went into the break up 42-0.
The game was over when ...
Smith stepped on the field for Squalicum’s first offensive drive, effectively setting the tone for the game. On six carries, Smith bobbed and weaved for all 92 of the Storm’s yardage, capping it off with a 17-yard score with 6:03 to go in the first quarter.
Play of the Night
Ben Peterson did his best Percy Harvin impression on the opening kickoff of the second half, going untouched for 80-yards and six points. Peterson also caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from Sorenson early in the second quarter to put the Storm up 21-0.
What it means
Squalicum now has a showdown with fourth-ranked Ferndale at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Civic Stadium in a game that will determing the 3A Wesco North Division title.
“They’ve got it rolling this year, and we’re excited for the opportunity to play them,” Lucey said. “It will be a fun week of preparation; they have 11 guys and so do we, so we’ll see what happens.”
Unsung hero of the game
The defense. The Storm allowed the Chargers 67 yards of total offense, only one first down (on Getchell’s first possession) in the first half and forced two interceptions — pulled down by Noah Westerhoff and Jose Hernandez — en route to the team’s second shutout of the year.
Squalicum
14
28
14
0
—
56
Marysville-Get.
0
0
0
0
—
0
First quarter
Squ – Triston Smith 17 run (Ben Peterson kick)
Squ – Smith 4 run (Peterson kick)
Second quarter
Squ – Peterson 37 pass from Garrett Sorenson (Peterson kick )
Squ – Smith 43 run (Peterson kick)
Squ – Sorenson 12 run (Peterson kick)
Squ – Smith 27 pass from Sorenson (Peterson kick)
Third Quarter
Squ – Peterson 80 kick return (Alex Everett kick)
Squ – Smith 72 run (Everett kick)
Squ
MG
First downs
28
11
Rushing Att-yards
30-332
20-44
Comp-Att-Int
9-16-0
4-13-2
Passing yards
143
23
Penalties-yards
11-70
2-10
Fumbles-lost
1-0
0-0
Individual leaders
RUSHING – Squalicum: Tyson Smith 13-250, Isiah Harrington 4-34, Garrett Sorenson 6-25, Jaymz Knowlton 3-9, Declan McGhee 2-8, Kenji Maeda 1-6, Spencer Lloyd 1-0. Marysville-Getchell: Caleb Koellmer 4-30, Ethan Watts 3-7, Ryan King: 6-5, Declan Sweatt: 5-3, Garrett Allan: 1-1, Cody Day: 1-(-2).
PASSING – Squalicum: Garrett Sorenson: 9-15-0-143, Spencer Lloyd 0-1-0-0. Marysville-Getchell: Caleb Koellmer 4-13-2-23.
RECEIVING – Squalicum: Ben Peterson 4-87, Tyson Smith 1-27, Damek Mitchell 2-24, Noah Westerhoff 1-3, LeAndrew Alarcon 1-2. Marysville-Getchell: Charles Tait 4-23.
Comments