Meridian-LC football game postponed to Monday; Lummi’s game also rescheduled

The series of strong fall storms moving through Western Washington have made and impact on the Week 7 schedule in Whatcom County high school football.
The 1A Northwest Conference game between Meridan and Lynden Christian Friday, Oct. 14, has been postponed due to a power outage at Lynden Christian, and Lummi’s Northwest Football League 1B game at Crescent has also been postponed.
The Meridian-LC game tentatively has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, though Meridian athletic director Bryan Michaelson said that time and date have “not yet been 100 percent agreed upon.”
Lyncs athletic director Brenda Terpstra said power went out at the school at about 2:30 p.m. Friday and had not returned as of 3:30 p.m. She said a number of outages hit different parts of Lynden.
Terpstra said the school is taking a wait-and-see approach with the school’s fall drama show scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15, to see if power returns in time.
Lummi athletic director Jim Sandusky said in an email that no makeup date has been set for the Blackhawks’ game, yet, but he would know more about that on Monday.
As of 3:45 p.m., none of the other seven games involving Whatcom County teams had been implacted.
