Where does your team rank in the Whatcom County Week 7 football power rankings?

There wasn’t a whole lot of movement this week, as Week 6 in the Whatcom County football scene held pretty much to form. There are a couple of pretty big games this week, with perhaps the biggest game of the regular season between Squalicum and Ferndale looming in just over a week. Here’s a look at where the county’s 11-man schools rank heading into Week 7:
1. Squalicum (1)
The Storm tried to call off the dogs last week after jumping out to a 47-7 halftime lead, but Emerald Ridge refused to follow suit and sit its starters. Fortunately, Squalicum showed it’s got some pretty good depth, as it held on for the non-league win.
2. Ferndale (2)
The Golden Eagles have their two biggest tests of the regular season the next two weeks. They start with a home game against Oak Harbor – a team they have lost to in non-league meetings the past two years – and follow that up with an anticipated showdown with Squalicum Oct. 22.
3. Lynden (3)
The Lions showed great resilience last week, bouncing back against Blaine. They’ve now beaten three of the four teams they’re contending with for playoff positioning, with Burlington-Edison remaining next week. But first, Lynden must take a trip out to Anacortes this week.
4. Mount Baker (4)
The Mountaineers cruised through the first round of 1A NWC play, beating their three league foes by a combined total of 65 points. Round 2 starts this week at Nooksack Valley . Mount Baker has a shot to clinch at least a share of a fifth straight league crown.
5. Nooksack Valley (5)
The Pioneers received a bit of a scare from Lynden Christian last week, but they managed to survive and still hold their postseason destiny in their own hands. With its high-scoring offense, which has averaged 42.2 points the past five weeks, Nooksack Valley shouldn’t find itself out of any game.
6. Blaine (6)
This is an important week for the Borderites, who right now find themselves fifth in the 2A NWC standings after watching Lynden come from behind in the fourth quarter to get a win last week. A win over Lakewood this week would put them back in the driver’s seat for a postseason spot.
7. Bellingham (8)
The Red Raiders can be pleased by their offensive production last week, scoring 56 points after averaging just 17.4 the first five weeks. But at the same time, they allowed 43 to a Sehome offense that had managed just 10.4 the first five weeks. That’s concerning with Sedro-Woolley up this week.
8. Meridian (7)
Coach Bob Ames is kind of like the little boy who cried, “Wolf!” Every summer he talks about how there’s little hope for his “Little Sisters of the Poor” at Meridian, and every year the Trojans find a way to get to the postseason. But if that tradition is to continue this year, Meridian will likely need to win out.
9. Lynden Christian (9)
The Lyncs aren’t far behind Nooksack Valley and Meridian. They lost by four to the Trojans Sept. 23 and just three to the Pioneers last week. No reason to think LC won’t find a way to knock off one or both of those teams the second time around and play spoiler for their postseason hopes.
10. Sehome (10)
With Burlington-Edison, Blaine and Lynden left on the schedule, it’s hard to find a regular-season win anywhere for Sehome this year. At least the Mariners got their offense going last week against Bellingham. Their 43 points almost matched their production from the first five weeks combined.
