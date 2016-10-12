How did Whatcom County football teams fare in the latest AP state rankings?

The five Whatcom County teams in the Associated Press Washington State High School Football Poll stayed right where they were a week ago when the latest version of the poll was released Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Squalicum (6-0) and Ferndale (6-0) checked in at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, in the Class 3A rankings behind unanimous No. 1 Eastside Catholic and No. 2 O’Dea. The Storm is coming off a 68-55 non-league win over Emerald Ridge, while Ferndale beat Stanwood 55-14. Both teams will be playing 3A Wesco North Division games on Friday, Oct. 14, with Squalicum traveling to face Marysville-Getchell and Ferndale hosting Oak Harbor.
After dropping to No. 6 in the Class 2A poll last week, Lynden (5-1) stayed there after a come-from-behind 31-23 win over Blaine. The Lions travel to face Anacortes Friday.
Mount Baker (6-0) also remained stuck at No. 3 in the Class 1A poll behind unanimous No. 1 Royal and No. 2 Connell following last week’s 41-28 win over Meridian. The Mountaineers will travel to face Nooksack Valley Friday.
Lummi (6-0) continued to be a unanimous No. 1 pick in Class 1B after receiving a forfeit win over Tulalip Heritage last week. The Blackhawks are scheduled to travel to Crescent on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Camas and Napavine were unanimous top picks in 4A and 2B, respectively, while Archbishop Murphy received the No. 1 ranking in 2A.
Associated Press Washington State High School Football Poll
Class 4A
Pl. Team (first-place votes)
Record
Pts.
1. Camas (9)
6-0
90
2. Richland
6-0
76
3. Sumner
6-0
70
4. Chiawana
6-0
60
5. Skyline
5-1
56
6. Graham-Kapowsin
5-1
39
7. Lake Stevens
6-0
33
8. Gonzaga Prep
4-2
31
9. Woodinville
6-0
23
10. Monroe
6-0
11
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 3A
Pl. Team (first-place votes)
Record
Pts.
1. Eastside Catholic (9)
6-0
90
2. O'Dea
6-0
77
3. Squalicum
6-0
69
4. Ferndale
6-0
61
5. Peninsula
6-0
56
6. Lincoln
5-1
40
7. Kamiakin
4-2
39
8. Bellevue
2-1
22
9. Bonney Lake
5-1
17
10. Garfield
6-0
16
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2A
Pl. Team (first-place votes)
Record
Pts.
1. Archbishop Murphy (10)
6-0
109
2. Tumwater (1)
5-1
91
3. River Ridge
6-0
77
(tie) Ellensburg
5-1
77
5. Prosser
5-1
62
6. Lynden
5-1
55
7. North Kitsap
5-1
43
8. W. F. West
6-0
28
9. Liberty (Issaquah)
6-0
27
10. Burlington-Edison
5-1
9
Others receiving 6 or more points: Pullman 8.
Class 1A
Pl. Team (first-place votes)
Record
Pts.
1. Royal (11)
6-0
110
2. Connell
6-0
98
3. Mount Baker
6-0
86
4. Montesano
6-0
78
5. Okanogan
6-0
62
6. Cascade Christian
6-0
58
7. Zillah
5-1
36
8. LaCenter
5-1
27
9. King's
4-2
19
10. La Salle
6-0
18
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2B
Pl. Team (first-place votes)
Record
Pts.
1. Napavine (9)
6-0
90
2. Northwest Christian (Colbert)
6-0
76
3. Liberty (Spangle)
6-0
73
4. Toledo
6-0
61
5. LaConner
5-0
51
6. Asotin
5-1
48
7. Adna
4-2
30
8. Lake Roosevelt
5-0
26
9. Rainier
5-1
11
10. Dayton
5-1
9
Others receiving 6 or more points: Tonasket 7. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 7.
Class 1B
Pl. Team (first-place votes)
Record
Pts.
1. Lummi (9)
6-0
90
2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline
6-0
79
3. Neah Bay
5-1
71
4. Odessa-Harrington
5-0
65
5. Tacoma Baptist
6-0
49
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
