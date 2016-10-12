Which team sits atop the inaugural 2A bi-district football RPI rankings?

If the season were to end today, the Lynden football team would host Cedarcrest either Nov. 4 or 5 in a Class 2A Bi-District playoff game for the right to advance to the state playoffs the following week.
The Lions (5-1, 4-0 2A NWC) own the highest RPI rank of the bi-district’s 14 2A teams in the first release of the football mathematical weighted standings, receiving a 1.0713 rating from a system that awards points based on wins and losses, record of opponents, classification of opponents and whether games were played home or away.
Renton Liberty (6-0, 4-0 2A/3A KingCo) was the only other team in the rankings to receive a RPI higher than 1.0 at 1.0485. Archbishop Murphy (6-0, 4-0 Cascade), which Tuesday, Oct. 11, learned that it will receive its fifth forfeit victory of the season from Cedarcrest in Week 9, is third with a 0.8401 RPI.
The bi-district’s athletic directors decided to implement the mathematical weighting system last month for all team sports in an attempt to more accurately weigh the strength teams from four different multi-classification leagues for seeding into the postseason.
In football only, the Northwest Conference will utilize the league standings to determine which four teams it will send to bi-district playoffs, but the KingCo, Wesco and Cascade conferences, which are combined to form the “South” portion of the bi-district, will use the RPI rankings to determine which four teams advance and in what order.
The top four seeds from the North will cross over with the top four seeds from the South in Week 10. In 2017, the bi-district will receive only three berths to state.
Entering Week 7, Lynden would be joined by Sedro-Woolley, Burlington-Edison and Lakewood, in that seed order, from the North. The South would send Liberty, Archbishop Murphy, Sammamish and Cedarcrest, in that order.
The rankings are based on current records and likely will change between now and the end of the regular season.
As of press time, rankings for soccer and volleyball, which will send the top 12 teams in their respective RPI rankings, regardless of league, to the bi-district tournament, had not been posted.
Class 2A Bi-district football standings
Overall
Conf.
Pl. Team
League
W-L
W-L
RPI
1. Lynden
NWC
5-1
4-0
1.0713
2. Liberty
KingCo
6-0
4-0
1.0485
3. Archbishop Murphy
Cascade
6-0
4-0
0.8401
4. Sedro-Woolley
NWC
4-2
3-1
0.7058
5. Burlington-Edison
NWC
4-1
2-1
0.4803
6. Lakewood
NWC
2-3
2-1
0.4576
7. Sammamish
KingCo
3-3
2-2
0.4285
8. Blaine
NWC
4-2
2-2
0.3981
9. Cedarcrest
Cascade
3-3
1-1
0.3542
10. Mountlake Terrace
Wesco
2-4
1-3
0.2544
11. Bellingham
NWC
3-3
1-3
0.2233
12. Granite Falls
Cascade
1-5
1-2
0.2022
13. Anacortes
NWC
1-5
1-3
0.1967
14. Sehome
NWC
0-6
0-4
0.0567
SOURCE: nwcathletics.com
Comments