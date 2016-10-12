High School Football

October 12, 2016 11:32 AM

Which team sits atop the inaugural 2A bi-district football RPI rankings?

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

If the season were to end today, the Lynden football team would host Cedarcrest either Nov. 4 or 5 in a Class 2A Bi-District playoff game for the right to advance to the state playoffs the following week.

The Lions (5-1, 4-0 2A NWC) own the highest RPI rank of the bi-district’s 14 2A teams in the first release of the football mathematical weighted standings, receiving a 1.0713 rating from a system that awards points based on wins and losses, record of opponents, classification of opponents and whether games were played home or away.

Renton Liberty (6-0, 4-0 2A/3A KingCo) was the only other team in the rankings to receive a RPI higher than 1.0 at 1.0485. Archbishop Murphy (6-0, 4-0 Cascade), which Tuesday, Oct. 11, learned that it will receive its fifth forfeit victory of the season from Cedarcrest in Week 9, is third with a 0.8401 RPI.

The bi-district’s athletic directors decided to implement the mathematical weighting system last month for all team sports in an attempt to more accurately weigh the strength teams from four different multi-classification leagues for seeding into the postseason.

In football only, the Northwest Conference will utilize the league standings to determine which four teams it will send to bi-district playoffs, but the KingCo, Wesco and Cascade conferences, which are combined to form the “South” portion of the bi-district, will use the RPI rankings to determine which four teams advance and in what order.

The top four seeds from the North will cross over with the top four seeds from the South in Week 10. In 2017, the bi-district will receive only three berths to state.

Entering Week 7, Lynden would be joined by Sedro-Woolley, Burlington-Edison and Lakewood, in that seed order, from the North. The South would send Liberty, Archbishop Murphy, Sammamish and Cedarcrest, in that order.

The rankings are based on current records and likely will change between now and the end of the regular season.

As of press time, rankings for soccer and volleyball, which will send the top 12 teams in their respective RPI rankings, regardless of league, to the bi-district tournament, had not been posted.

Class 2A Bi-district football standings

Overall

Conf.

Pl. Team

League

W-L

W-L

RPI

1. Lynden

NWC

5-1

4-0

1.0713

2. Liberty

KingCo

6-0

4-0

1.0485

3. Archbishop Murphy

Cascade

6-0

4-0

0.8401

4. Sedro-Woolley

NWC

4-2

3-1

0.7058

5. Burlington-Edison

NWC

4-1

2-1

0.4803

6. Lakewood

NWC

2-3

2-1

0.4576

7. Sammamish

KingCo

3-3

2-2

0.4285

8. Blaine

NWC

4-2

2-2

0.3981

9. Cedarcrest

Cascade

3-3

1-1

0.3542

10. Mountlake Terrace

Wesco

2-4

1-3

0.2544

11. Bellingham

NWC

3-3

1-3

0.2233

12. Granite Falls

Cascade

1-5

1-2

0.2022

13. Anacortes

NWC

1-5

1-3

0.1967

14. Sehome

NWC

0-6

0-4

0.0567

SOURCE: nwcathletics.com

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

View more video

Sports Videos