Football notebook: Blaine’s Sentkowski shows off powerful leg in loss to Lynden

Lynden’s Brody Weinheimer couldn’t have been more impressed by Blaine kicker Kyle Sentkowski, who booted field goals of 42, 37 and 39 yards in Lynden’s 31-23 comeback victory Friday, Oct. 7. All three easily cleared the crossbar, and the senior also had four touchbacks on kickoffs into the end zone.
“That guy really has a leg,” said Lynden’s 215-pound senior co-captain.
Sentkowski’s third field goal came with one second left in the first half, shortly after Cruz Rodriguez alertly pounced on what the officials ruled was a backward pass by Lynden quarterback Jacob Hommes. Instead of being an incompletion, Cruz realized the officials might rule the ball live, and they did.
There were numerous big defensive plays, including pass thefts by Lynden’s Connor Shine to end Blaine’s last chance to score and by Trey LaBounty on a deflection. For Blaine, an interception by Anthony Ball set up a field goal. A fumble recovery by Lynden’s Jack Petersen set up a 30-yard field goal by Nick Parris. Ball caught 11 passes, giving him 39 catches for the season, but Lynden limited him to 76 yards. Ball amassed 542 yards on 28 catches coming into the game.
Blaine lost standout sophomore receiver Chase Abshere with an injury when Abshere was hurt while catching a 19-yard pass on the game’s first play. The severity of his injury is unknown. Blaine lineman John Kramme was injured late in the third quarter, but he told Lynden coach Curt Kramme, John’s uncle, that he was OK.
Michelle Nolan
Sehome’s Montag making an impact
Sehome’s Marcus Montag posed a big problem for Bellingham regardless of where he took the ball in Friday’s loss to the Red Raiders.
After starting the season as Sehome’s primary receiver, the Mariners have used Montag’s speed and power in the backfield to great success. Montag rushed 30 times for 182 yards and picked up 10 of Sehome’s 21 first downs on the ground Friday.
Montag also played some quarterback successfully, as the senior found Ben Dauber on a 4-yard pass that brought Sehome to within six points at halftime.
“We were out of position a lot on defense but Marcus is a dude,” coach Ted Flint said.
Tyler Urke
Quick start pays off for Mount Baker
Mount Baker set the tone with one play in its 41-28 victory over Meridian on Friday night in Deming. Junior running back Carson Engholm took a handoff on the first play from scrimmage and scampered around the right side for a 65-yard score, staggering the Trojans.
“The most important thing was being physical the whole game,” Engholm said.
One minute later, after going three-and-out on its first possession, Meridian’s punt was blocked by the Mountaineers’ Gene Fleming at the Trojans’ 20. Maxwell Tolman scooped the loose ball and barreled his way into the end zone, giving Mount Baker a 14-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.
Meridian scored twice in the final nine minutes, but didn’t threaten to take the lead.
“I thought we competed hard,” Mount Baker coach Ron Lepper said. “I thought we came out with intensity. The kids are believing in what we’re doing.”
Eric Trent
Special teams the difference for Pioneers
Sometimes a game hinges on the little things. In the case of Nooksack Valley’s game at Lynden Christian on Friday, the little thing was special teams.
Lynden Christian left four points on the field – two missed extra points and a failed two-point conversion – in a 35-32 loss.
The Pioneers, meanwhile, also missed two conversion attempts – one extra-point attempt and a failed two-point conversion – but converted two other two-point tries.
Pioneers kick returner Tre Silva also returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter to give his team a 10-point lead.
Matt Benoit
