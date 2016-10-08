Blaine vs. Lynden football gallery

Blaine’s Riley Fritsch (21) slips through the hands of Lynden’s Jacob Kettels (73) at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, at Lynden High School.
Lynden’s Connor Shine (20) stops Blaine’s Anthony Ball (88) at the line of scrimmage in the red zone during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, at Lynden High School.
Lynden’s James Marsh (18) attempts to stop Blaine’s Riley Fritsch (21) at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, at Lynden High School.
Photos from Blaine Borderites at the Lynden Lions Friday, Oct. 7, at Lynden High School.
Lynden’s Brody Weinheimer (35) sprints towards the goal during the first half on Friday, Oct. 7, at Lynden High School.
Lynden’s Davis Bode (99) is stopped by Blaine’s Anthony Ball (88) during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, at Lynden High School. Ball tackled Bode after he gained several more yards.
Lynden’s Jacob Hommes (2) gets spulled down by Blaine’s Riley Leach (29), bottom, at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, at Lynden High School.
Blaine’s Anthony Ball (88) stops Lynden’s Rylan Severson (3) from behind during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, at Lynden High School.
Lynden’s Davis Bode (99) attempts to slip by Blaine’s Anthony Ball (88) during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, at Lynden High School. Ball tackled Bode after he gained several more yards.
Lynden’s Brody Weinheimer (35) takes a hand-off from quarterback Jacob Hommes (2) during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, at Lynden High School.
Lynden’s Jacob Hommes (2), center, takes a snap during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, at Lynden High School.
Blaine’s Colby Knutzen, left, moves in to tackle Lynden’s Jacob Hommes (2) as he returns a punt during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, at Lynden High School.
Lynde’'s Jacob Hommes (2) returns a punt during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, at Lynden High School.
Blaine quarterback Jalen Kortlever (1) eyes a shotgun snap during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, at Lynden High School.
Blaine’s Anthony Ball (88) attempts to catch a touchdown during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, at Lynden High School.
Lynden’s Gage Bates (22) tackles Blaine’s Alfonso Dermendziev (14) on the sideline during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 7, at Lynden High School.
Blaine’s Kyle Sentkowski (35) kicks off the game against Lynden on Friday, Oct. 7, at Lynden High School.
