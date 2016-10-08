Sehome vs. Bellingham football gallery

Bellingham beat Sehome 56-43 Friday, Oct. 7, at Civic Stadium in the Red Raider’s homecoming game.
Daisey James
For The Bellingham Herald
Bellingham High School senior Nich Smith (30) breaks up a pass intended for Sehome junior Ben Dauber (20). Bellingham beat Sehome 56-43 Friday, Oct. 7, at Civic Stadium in the Red Raider’s homecoming game.
Sehome's Sean Graham (17) scrambles in an attempt to recover his fumble against Bellingham on Friday, Oct. 7, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.
