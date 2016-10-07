Nooksack Valley holds off Lynden Christian in 1A NWC thriller

The Nooksack Valley football team defeated Lynden Christian 35-32 in a thrilling 1A Northwest Conference game Friday, Oct. 7.
The teams kept things close the whole game and were tied 13-13 at halftime. Nooksack (4-2, 2-1 1A NWC) struck early in the third quarter to take a 14-point lead, but the Lyncs stormed back with consecutive touchdowns to make it 27-25.
LC (1-5, 0-3), however, missed what turned out to be three critical extra-point attempts. On the first of the two touchdowns, Derek Kamena’s kick hit the right goal post and bounced off. Lynden Christian then failed on a 2-point conversion after the second touchdown.
The Pioneers had a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter with 3:38 remaining, but the Lyncs marched down field. Quarterback Colby Flint lobbed the ball to Tanner Jansen, who completed the 28-yard play for a touchdown, and Kamena’s extra point cut the lead to a field goal.
The ensuing onside kick was recovered by Lynden Christian, but a holding penalty left the Lyncs staring at second-and-29 from at their own 33-yard line with 49 seconds left. But a Pioneers penalty on fourth down bailed them out and gave them a first down at Nooksack’s 33-yard line.
But with just 3.3 seconds left, Nooksack’s Jordan Veening intercepted a pass to seal a Pioneers win.
Play of the Night
Tre Silva’s 95-yard kick return for a touchdown for Nooksack with 1:17 left in the third quarter, combined with a subsequent 2-point conversion, gave the Pioneers a 10-point lead the Lyncs couldn’t overcome.
Star of the game
The game was a display of strength for Pioneers quarterback Casey Bauman, who ran for two touchdowns and threw for another. In total, the junior completed 14 of 29 passes and had 13 carries for 81 yards. His only real blemish was an interception with 4:46 left in the third quarter that turned into a Lynden Christian touchdown.
What’s next
Nooksack Valley will host Mount Baker in a showdown of the top two teams in the 1A NWC standings Friday, Oct. 14, while Lynden Christian will host Meridian.
Nooksack Valley
7
12
16
0
—
35
Lynden Christian
13
0
12
7
—
32
First quarter
LC – Michael Flint 10 catch (Derek Kamena kick)
LC – Tyson Cline 17 run (kick failed)
NV – Casey Bauman 5 run (Jordan Veening kick)
Second quarter
NV – Colton Kautz 3 run (kick failed)
NV – Jeremy Dykes 13 catch (conversion failed)
Third quarter
NV – Bauman 4 run (Kautz 2run)
LC – Jordan Riddle 15 run (run failed)
LC – Cline 5 run (conversion failed)
NV – Tre Silva 95 run KR (Bauman run)
Fourth quarter
LC – Michael Lancaster 28 catch (Kamena kick)
NV
LC
First downs
15
12
Rushing Att-yards
29-170
38-221
Comp-Att-Int
16-30-1
7-17-1
Passing yards
175
88
Penalties-yards
7-55
8-75
Fumbles-lost
1-0
1-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Nooksack Valley: Bauman 13-81, Colton Kautz 11-46, Tre Silva 4-20, Jeremy Dykes 1-23. Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 22-170, Colby Flint 10-31, Tyson Cline 5-20, Gavin Mumford 1-0.
PASSING — Nooksack Valley: Casey Bauman 16-30-1-175. Lynden Christian: Colby Flint 7-17-1-88.
RECEIVING — Nooksack Valley: Jeremy Dykes 5-28, Kyle Veldman 4-46, Michael O’Bryan 3-27, Colton Kautz 2-41, Tanner Schoonover 1-31, Tre Silva 1-2. Lynden Christian: Michael Lancaster 3-45, Jordan Riddle 2-9, Kalai Jandoc 1-19, Tyson Cline 1-15.
