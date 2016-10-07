Schleimer, Engholm carry Mount Baker to win over Meridian

The Mount Baker football team continued its undefeated season with a 41-28 1A Northwest Conference victory over Meridian, Friday, Oct. 7.
The Mountaineers (6-0, 3-0 1A NWC) were carried by their tandem running backs Jed Schleimer and Carson Engholm.
Schleimer ran for 159 yards on 15 carries, while Engholm rushed for 133 yards on 15 touches.
Engholm ran untouched for a 64-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage to stun Meridian (2-4, 1-2).
“They gave me a hole, and I didn’t even get touched,” Engholm said. “I just ran the ball, they blocked.”
On Meridian’s first possession, Mount Baker’s Gene Fleming blocked a punt, and Maxwell Tolman scooped it up and ran it in for a score from the 20, putting the Mountaineers up 14-0, less than three minutes into the game.
“That’s huge,” Mount Baker coach Ron Lepper said. “Anytime you get something like that, it’s great.”
The Trojans were unable to get their run-game going, netting only 65 yards on the ground.
Meridian wide receiver Andrew Logan had a big game, piling up 165 receiving yards on 10 receptions, and quarterback Simon Burkett threw for 280 yards.
Star of the game
Mount Baker’s offensive line’s run-blocking paved the way for 331 yards on the ground, and opened up monstrous hole for Schleimer and Engholm.
Play of the night
Engholm’s 65-yard touchdown jaunt on the first play from scrimmage set the tone early and provided a spark to Mount Baker’s sideline.
Unsung hero of the game
Meridian’s Andrew Logan kept many drives alive crucial catches all game.
What’s next
Mount Baker will play at Nooksack Valley on Friday, Oct. 14, while Meridian will be at Lynden Christian.
