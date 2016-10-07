Powell’s big runs, defene help Ferndale overcome rough start

The 55-14 final score didn’t show it, but the Ferndale football team had plenty of opportunities to hang its head in its 3A Wesco North victory at Stanwood Friday, Oct. 7.
“It was really a pretty choppy first half,” Golden Eagles coach Jamie Plenkovich said. “There were a ton of penalties in the game, and a number of them were against us in the first half – especially in the first quarter. I was happy with how resilient our guys were. A lot of things went against us in the first half, but we didn’t let it get to us.”
Instead, third-ranked Ferndale (6-0) soldiered on and got an impressive victory.
Plenkovich said Justice Powell had a couple of “huge scoring runs to help us build some momentum,” and the Ferndale defense took care of the rest. Ben Broselle scooped an scored on a Stanwood fumble and James Hinson had a pair of pick-six interception returns to help the Golden Eagles put the game away.
“Defensively we were pretty good,” Plenkovich said. “They couldn’t run against us, though we did give up some passing yards.”
Ferndale next hosts Oak Harbor on Friday, Oct. 14.
