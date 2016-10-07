High School Football

October 7, 2016 10:41 PM

Whatcom County’s standout football performances from Friday night

Which Whatcom County football player do you think had the biggest performance Friday, Oct. 7?

Nick Knutson

School: Bellingham

Position: QB/DB

Knutson threw for 191 yards and five touchdowns in Red Raiders’ win over Sehome.

Jacob Hommes

School: Lynden

Position: QB

Hommes had 232 yards of total offense and led three scoring drives in final 12 minutes.

Triston Smith

School: Squalicum

Position: RB

Smith rushed for four touchdowns in the Storm’s win at Emerald Ridge.

James Hinson

School: Ferndale

Position: QB/DB

Hinson returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns in a win at Stanwood.

Riley Fritsch

School: Blaine

Position: RB

Fritsch ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns in a losing effort at Lynden.

Casey Bauman

School: Nooksack Valley

Position: QB/LB

Bauman run for a TD and threw for two others in the Pioneers’ win at LC.

Jed Schleimer

School: Mount Baker

Position: RB/LB

Schleimer ran for 159 yards and three TDs in a win over Meridian.

