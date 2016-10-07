Whatcom County’s standout football performances from Friday night

Which Whatcom County football player do you think had the biggest performance Friday, Oct. 7?
Nick Knutson
School: Bellingham
Position: QB/DB
Knutson threw for 191 yards and five touchdowns in Red Raiders’ win over Sehome.
Jacob Hommes
School: Lynden
Position: QB
Hommes had 232 yards of total offense and led three scoring drives in final 12 minutes.
Triston Smith
School: Squalicum
Position: RB
Smith rushed for four touchdowns in the Storm’s win at Emerald Ridge.
James Hinson
School: Ferndale
Position: QB/DB
Hinson returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns in a win at Stanwood.
Riley Fritsch
School: Blaine
Position: RB
Fritsch ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns in a losing effort at Lynden.
Casey Bauman
School: Nooksack Valley
Position: QB/LB
Bauman run for a TD and threw for two others in the Pioneers’ win at LC.
Jed Schleimer
School: Mount Baker
Position: RB/LB
Schleimer ran for 159 yards and three TDs in a win over Meridian.
