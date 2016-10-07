Squalicum starters dominate, get a rest, then forced to return to win

Don’t let the final score fool you. Squalicum’s 68-55 nonleague win over Class 4A Emerald Ridge on Friday, Oct. 7, at Sparks Stadium simply was not that close.
A better indicator of the third-ranked Storm’s dominance was its 47-7 halftime lead.
“It was the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen,” said Storm coach Nick Lucey, whose team improves to 6-0. “We got up big in the first half, and we took all our starters out. They’re not a bad 4A team, but for some reason, they left all their starters in the whole time. I’ve never seen anything like it. Our second guys battled hard, but they made things a lot closer.”
So close that Lucey actually had to return his starters to action late in the fourth quarter, despite the running clock.
The first unit proved unstoppable before halftime.
Running back Triston Smith led the way with four touchdowns, while Ben Peterson and Damek Mitchell each had an offensive touchdown and an interception return for a TD. Jack Wendling also had a kick return for a touchdown.
“Offensively, we were able to do what we wanted in the first half,” Lucey said. “Triston had a real good night.”
Squalicum returns to 3A Wesco North action on Friday, Oct. 14, when it heads to Marysville Getchell.
