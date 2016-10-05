Which Whatcom football team dropped in the latest rankings despite winning last week?

Despite an impressive 54-26 Class 2A Northwest Conference victory at Lakewood on Friday, Sept. 30, the Lynden football team dropped a spot in the Associated Press Class 2A Washington State High School Football Poll Wednesday, Oct. 5.
The Lions (4-1) were ranked No. 5 last week by the same statewide panel of sports writers and editors that dropped them to No. 6 this week, as 4-1 Prosser leap frogged them behind unanimous top-ranked Archbishop Murphy. Burlington-Edison moved up one spot to No. 7, right behind Lynden, which next hosts Blaine Friday, Oct. 7.
The Lions were the only Whatcom County team to move in the poll, as Squalicum and Ferndale stayed put at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, in the Class 3A poll behind unanimous No. 1 Eastside Catholic and No. 2 O’Dea. The Storm (5-0) beat previous No. 7 Oak Harbor 47-20 on Friday and will travel to Puyalllup to face Emerald Ridge in a non-league game this week, while the Golden Eagles (5-0) beat Marysville-Pilchuck 49-7 last week and will travel to Stanwood for a 3A Wesco North game on Friday. Squalicum and Ferndale were the only 3A Wesco teams to appear in the poll this week.
Mount Baker (5-0) remained at No. 3 in the Class 1A poll behind unanimous No. 1 Royal and No. 2 Connell. The Mountaineers beat Lynden Christian 51-7 in 1A NWC play last week and will host Meridian this week.
Lummi also checked in at No. 1 in the Class 1B rankings for the sixth straight week as a unanimous top pick over Almira/Coulee/Hartline. The Blackhawks (6-0) have already picked up a win this week, as Tulalip Hertitage had to forfeit the Northwest Football League 1B opener originally scheduled for Friday because of a lack of eligible players. Lummi had hoped to schedule another game, but coach Jim Sandusky said Wednesday that those efforts had not panned out.
Camas moved up to tie Richland atop the Class 4A rankings, while Napavine remained atop the Class 2B poll.
Associated Press Washington State High School Football Poll
Class 4A
Rk. Team
Record
Pts.
1. Camas (4)
5-0
85
(tie) Richland (5)
5-0
85
3. Sumner
5-0
71
4. Skyline
4-1
57
5. Chiawana
5-0
40
6. Graham-Kapowsin
4-1
39
7. Gonzaga Prep
3-2
38
8. Lake Stevens
5-0
34
9. Woodinville
5-0
27
10. Monroe
5-0
8
Others receiving 6 or more points: Olympia 7.
Class 3A
Rk. Team
Record
Pts.
1. Eastside Catholic (9)
5-0
90
2. O’Dea
5-0
79
3. Squalicum
5-0
65
4. Ferndale
5-0
58
5. Peninsula
5-0
53
6. Kamiakin
4-1
48
7. Lincoln
4-1
26
(tie) Bellevue
1-1
26
9. Garfield
5-0
21
10. Bonney Lake
4-1
9
Others receiving 6 or more points: Spanaway Lake 8. Oak Harbor 7.
Class 2A
Rk. Team
Record
Pts.
1. Archbishop Murphy (11)
5-0
110
2. Tumwater
4-1
78
3. River Ridge
5-0
73
4. Ellensburg
4-1
64
5. Prosser
4-1
56
6. Lynden
4-1
52
7. Burlington-Edison
5-0
51
8. North Kitsap
4-1
48
9. W. F. West
5-0
21
10. Liberty (Issaquah)
5-0
20
Others receiving 6 or more points: West Valley (Spokane) 18.
Class 1A
Rk. Team
Record
Pts.
1. Royal (11)
5-0
110
2. Connell
5-0
97
3. Mount Baker
5-0
84
4. Montesano
5-0
81
5. Okanogan
5-0
56
(tie) Cascade Christian
5-0
56
7. Zillah
4-1
41
8. LaCenter
4-1
23
9. King’s
3-2
19
10. La Salle
5-0
15
Others receiving 6 or more points: Naches Valley 8.
Class 2B
Rk. Team
Record
Pts.
1. Napavine (8)
5-0
89
2. Northwest Christian (Colbert)
5-0
78
3. Liberty (Spangle) (1)
5-0
75
4. Toledo
5-0
63
5. Asotin
4-1
52
6. LaConner
4-0
44
7. Rainier
5-0
38
8. Lake Roosevelt
5-0
12
9. Davenport
3-2
11
10. Adna
3-2
10
Others receiving 6 or more points: Tonasket 8.
Class 1B
Rk. Team
Record
Pts.
1. Lummi (9)
5-0
90
2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline
5-0
80
3. Neah Bay
4-1
70
4. Odessa-Harrington
4-0
66
5. Tacoma Baptist
5-0
36
Others receiving 6 or more points: Touchet 12.
