Staying home Thanksgiving weekend? You may be able to watch state football semifinals

Bellingham’s Civic Stadium was one of 17 sites statewide that could host one or more high school football state semifinal, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Civic and Everett’s Memorial Stadium were the only two approved sites listed from the Northwest District.
Other sites included: Bothell’s Pop Keeney Stadium and Seattle’s Memorial Stadium from District 2; Renton Stadium, Puyallup’s Sparks Stadium and Tacoma’s Mount Tahoma High School from District 3; Tumwater High School, McKenzie Stadium in Vancouver, Wash., and Camas’ Doc Harris Stadium in District 4; Pasco’s Edgar Brown Stadium and Kennewick’s Lampson Stadium in District 5/9; Wenatchee’s Apple Bowl, Moses Lake’s Lions Field and Yakima’s Zaepfel Stadium in District 6; and Spokane’s Joe Albi Stadium and Gonzaga Prep from District 7/8.
The WIAA will select sites for the 12 state semifinals after the quarterfinal round Nov. 18-19. There is a possibility that contests could be played on a team’s home field, meaning Bellingham, Sehome or Squalicum conceivably could host a semifinal should they advance that far and be a host team.
In past years, the WIAA has held its west side semifinals at the Tacoma Dome, while semifinals on the east side of the state were held at a handful of approved outdoor facilities. But in January the Executive Board decided to move the semifinals away from the Tacoma Dome in favor of regional locations, in part because of the rising costs to use the dome.
The state championship games for all six classification still will be played Dec. 2-3 at the Tacoma Dome.
Comments