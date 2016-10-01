Big plays lift No. 1 Lummi to victory at No. 5 Touchet

Top-ranked Lummi may not have played its best game, but it got enough big plays to jump out to an early lead and cruise to a 53-22 non-league victory at No. 5 Touchet on Saturday, Oct. 1.
“We got three big plays right off the bat, to put us up 20 points,” Sandusky said. “It was a long bus trip. We got there only about 45 minutes before game time. There were still some mental mistakes we need clean up, but the effort was good throughout.”
Raven Borsey had a big day for the Blackhawks (5-0), scoring four touchdowns, one of which came on a 54-yard fumble recovery return for a touchdown and another on a 66-yard run. He also had a receiving touchdown from his brother, Free Borsey, who also ran for a touchdown of his own.
Trazil Lane also turned in a couple of big plays, hauling in a 70-yard touchdown pass and returning an interception 103 yards for a TD to seal the victory.
Sandusky said he was pleased with his six-man rotation on the offensive line, which he said did a good job of drive blocking.
The game was the final non-league tune up for Lummi, which hosts Tulalip Heritage in its Northwest League 1B opener Friday, Oct. 7.
“I think we’re close to where we need to be,” Sandusky said. “We had a poor game penalty wise – we had 10 penalties. Some of them were questionable calls. ... We’ll look at the film and see what we need to correct on that end.”
