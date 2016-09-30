Bauman leads Nooksack Valley’s thrilling win over Meridian

On a night he threw five touchdown passes, Nooksack Valley quarterback Casey Bauman proved he could run. And how.
In a wild game in which Colton Kautz caught three scoring passes, gained 156 yards on four catches and ran for a touchdown while gaining 125 yards on 21 carries, the running back showed he well he could throw for the first time.
Such were the developments in Nooksack Valley’s wild 47-34 win over Meridian in a Class 1A Northwest Conference game Friday, Sept. 30.
Bauman, the 6-foot-5 junior prospect, completed 14 of 25 passes for 282 yards, including scoring passes of 82 and 63 yards to Kautz in the second half.
The 63-yarder clinched the win at 47-27 for the Pioneers (3-2, 1-1 1A NWC) with a bit less than three minutes remaining.
Bauman rushed for 160 yards on 20 carries and scored on a 4-yard run, putting Meridian (2-3, 1-1) in a 28-12 hole on the first series of the second half.
KAUTZ’S BIG THROW
Bauman’s touchdown run came on the next play after the first pass of Kautz’s varsity career – a 29-yarder to Michael O’Bryan on a trick halfback option play.
“The coach (Robb Myhre) called it,” Kautz said. “It was a good call.”
“IT WAS TENSE”
As Myhre congratulated Meridian’s players following a nearly three-hour long thriller, he summed up the game perfectly: “It was tense.” He didn’t need to say much more than that beyond expressing immense pride in his squad, which went 1-9 last year.
BURKETT TRIES HARD
Meridian quarterback Simon Burkett, like Bauman a junior, completed 19 of 35 passes for 272 yards and one interception – a big second-half theft by Nooksack’s Kyle Veldman, who also caught Bauman’s first two touchdown passes on first-quarter throws of 10 and 9 yards. T.J. Dykstra caught eight of Burkett’s passes for 92 yards.
Burkett threw a 13 yard scoring pass to Dawson Logan, cutting Nooksack’s halftime lead to 21-12. Burkett also scored on a 48-yard run in the third quarter and Cole Roberts ran for a pair of 5-yard scores in the fourth period as the Trojans fought vainly to catch up. Tony Schleimer scored Meridian’s other touchdown on a 9-yard second-quarter run.
