Squalicum pulls away for big win in top-10 matchup of unbeatens

In a matchup of two unbeaten teams ranked among the top 10 in Class 3A, third-ranked the Squalicum football team got the better of No. 7 Oak Harbor 47-20 in a 3A Wesco North division game Friday, Sept. 30, at Civic Stadium.
The Storm (5-0, 3-0 3A Wesco North) bolted out to an early 7-0 lead on the first play of the game, as senior Ben Peterson burned Oak Harbor’s defense for 69 yards. Peterson rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns, including two in the third quarter, and even took some snaps out of the wildcat formation.
After going up 13-0 at the end of the first quarter, Squalicum allowed Princeton Lollar Jr. to score on a 2-yard run. Lollar Jr. is Oak Harbor’s biggest threat, as the 6-foot-1, 240-pound senior has rushed for 16 touchdowns this year, including two Friday.
Storm coach Nick Lucey said despite his team’s early struggles to contain Lollar Jr., it deserves credit for making the adjustment.
“It really was a team effort,” Lucey said. “We had the best week of practice that I can remember and it’s just cool to see it translate onto the field.”
TURNING POINT OF THE GAME
With 35 seconds left in the first half, quarterback Garrett Sorenson found Darius Powell on a 1-yard pass to put Squalicum up 19-7. After halftime, Squalicum scored 28 straight points to put Oak Harbor away.
PLAY OF THE NIGHT
Sorenson pitched the ball to Damek Mitchell on the right side, and Mitchell threw a 38-yard pass to a wide open Noah Westerhoff for the first score of the third quarter.
Mitchell also recovered a fumble and returned it 31 yards for Squalicum’s last score of the quarter.
UP NEXT
Squalicum’s next two games will be on the road as it takes on Emerald Ridge on Oct. 7 in a non-league game, before heading to Marysville-Getchell on Oct. 14 for another 3A Wesco North game.
Oak Harbor0767---20
Squalicum136280--- 47
First quarter
SQHS – Ben Peterson 69 run (Peterson kick)
SQHS – Damek Mitchell 27 pass from Garrett Sorenson (kick failed)
Second quarter
Oak – Princeton Lollar Jr. 2 run (Josh Coe kick)
SQHS – Darious Powell 1 pass from Sorenson (kick failed)
Third quarter
SQHS – Noah Westerhoff 38 pass from Mitchell (Peterson kick)
SQHS – Peterson 4 run (Peterson kick)
SQHS – Peterson 11 run (Peterson kick)
SQHS – Mitchell 31 fumble return (Peterson kick)
Oak – Tamarik Hollins-Passmore 80 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
Oak – Lollar Jr. 3 run (Coe kick)
Oak HarborSqualicum
First downs1313
Rushing Att-Yards46-34131-208
Comp-Att-Int1-4-015-21-0
Passing yards11199
Penalties-yards2-204-25
Fumbles-lost2-10-0
Individual Leaders
RUSHING --- Oak Harbor: Lollar Jr. 24-121, Jordan Washington 2-(-2), Mackenzie Nuanez 10-108, Hollins-Passmore 9-122, Gabe Salinger 1-(-8). Squalicum: Peterson 8-141, Triston Smith 8-43, Sorenson 4-2, Mitchell 1-5, Spencer Lloyd 5-20, Brian Pullman 3-8, Alex Everett 1-(-12), Jaymz Knowlton 1-1.
PASSING --- Oak Harbor: Salinger 1-4-0-11,. Squalicum: Sorenson 12-17-0-124, Peterson 1-1-0-23, Mitchell 1-1-0-38, Lloyd 1-2-0-14.
RECEIVING --- Oak Harbor: Lollar Jr. 1-11. Squalicum: Jake Burns 2-35, Mitchell 5-69, Peterson 2-26, Westerhoff 4-54, Powell 1-1, LeAndrew Alarcon 1-14.
