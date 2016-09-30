High School Football

September 30, 2016 9:59 PM

Who was your standout performer from Friday night?

A look at some of the top performances turned in by Whatcom County high school football players on Friday, Sept. 30:

Casey Bauman

School: Nooksack Valley

Position: Quarterback

Bauman passed for 282 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 160 yards and another score against Meridian.

Carson Engholm

School: Mount Baker

Position: RB/DB

The junior rushed for four touchdowns and had in interception in the Mountaineers’ win over Lynden Christian.

Ben Broselle

School: Ferndale

Position: RB/LB

Broselle rushed for two touchdowns and caught another in the Golden Eagles’ win over Marysville-Pilchuck.

Riley Fritsch

School: Blaine

Position: RB

Fritsch rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns in the Borderites’ 2A NWC win at Anacortes.

Ben Peterson

School: Squalicum

Position: WR/DB

Peterson rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns in the Storm’s win over Oak Harbor.

Jacob Hommes

School: Lynden

Position: Quarterback

Homes rushed for 120 yards and two TDs and threw for 165 yards and two TDs against Lakewood.

