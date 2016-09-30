Who was your standout performer from Friday night?

A look at some of the top performances turned in by Whatcom County high school football players on Friday, Sept. 30:
Casey Bauman
School: Nooksack Valley
Position: Quarterback
Bauman passed for 282 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 160 yards and another score against Meridian.
Carson Engholm
School: Mount Baker
Position: RB/DB
The junior rushed for four touchdowns and had in interception in the Mountaineers’ win over Lynden Christian.
Ben Broselle
School: Ferndale
Position: RB/LB
Broselle rushed for two touchdowns and caught another in the Golden Eagles’ win over Marysville-Pilchuck.
Riley Fritsch
School: Blaine
Position: RB
Fritsch rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns in the Borderites’ 2A NWC win at Anacortes.
Ben Peterson
School: Squalicum
Position: WR/DB
Peterson rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns in the Storm’s win over Oak Harbor.
Jacob Hommes
School: Lynden
Position: Quarterback
Homes rushed for 120 yards and two TDs and threw for 165 yards and two TDs against Lakewood.
