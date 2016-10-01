Bellingham looks to upset Burlington-Edison in Saturday night game

Lummi (4-0) at Touchet (2-1)
Time: 3 p.m.
Site: Touchet High School
Blackhawks update: Top-ranked Lummi dominated Orcas Island last week 61-24 after putting up 47 points in the first half. The Blackhawks rushed for 292 yards on 15 attempts and threw for another 264 yards. Free Borsey threw for 216 yards on five completions and added 58 yards on the ground. Defensively, the Blackhawks stuffed Orcas Island’s run game, allowing 88 yards, but they did allow 228 yards through the air.
Indians update: No. 5 Touchet lost its first game Week 2 against No. 2 Almira Coulee-Hartline 22-20. The Indians allowed 310 yards on the ground but kept up with Almira-Coulee-Hartline offensively. Wide receiver Lot Butler caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Ben Ortiz. Touchet shut out Ione 34-0 last week.
Key to the game: In a top-five matchup, the Blackhawks will want to get off to another quick start to take advantage of the Indians’ rushing defense.
Player to watch: Lummi’s John Ballew rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns last week. The Blackhawks need him to get the ground game started.
Herald Prediction: Lummi 41-31
Burlington-Edison (4-0) at Bellingham (2-2)
Time: 7 p.m.
Site: Civic Field
Tigers update: Quarterback Hunter Anderson has completed 68 percent of his passes for 519 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Running back Payton Henderson has rushed for 314 yards.
Red Raiders update: Bellingham lost a close game to Blaine last week 24-17. A late touchdown run proved to be the difference. The Red Raiders rushed for 202 total yards but only threw for 23. Bellingham did force two turnovers, which helped the Red Raiders make a valiant comeback. Connor Wallace had the team’s first 100-yard game on the ground this year with 137 yards and a TD on 11 attempts.
Key to the game: This will be a tough game for the Red Raiders, but in order to have a chance they will have to stop the run. They’ve allowed an average of 248.0 yards per game on the ground the past two weeks.
Player to watch: Bellingham quarterback Ethan Fields was held to 31 yards passing on seven attempts last week, and the Red Raiders need more production through the air this week.
Herald Prediction: Burlington-Edison 24-14
Comments