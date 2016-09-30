They don’t get much bigger – No. 7 Oak Harbor at No. 3 Squalicum highlights Week 5

Blaine at Anacortes
Time: 7 p.m.
Site: Anacortes High School
Borderites update: Blaine slipped past Bellingham last week 24-17 after running back Riley Fritsch ran for a game winning touchdown with 59 seconds left. Fritsch ran for 209 yards and three touchdowns, while the Borderites were able to limit Bellingham’s offense to 225 total yards. Fritsch now has 551 rushing yards this season with eight touchdowns.
Seahawks update: Anacortes recorded its first win last week 35-27 over Sehome. The Seahawks ran the ball 41 times for 289 yards and passed for 202. Michael Aydelotte had 29 rush attempts for 207 yards and a touchdown. Receiver Lincoln Gilden had six receptions for 176 yards and two touchdowns to propel the Seahawks aerial attack.
Key to the game: Blaine has showed good offensive balance the past two weeks, rushing 228 yards and passing for 130. More production like that should lead to good results this week.
Player to watch: Borderites’ tight end Cruz Rodriguez has only three catches this year, but he’s a big target that is starting to get more looks every week.
Herald Prediction: Blaine 27-14
Lynden at Lakewood
Time: 7 p.m.
Site: Lakewood High School
Lions update: No. 5 Lynden is fresh off a big 35-14 win against Sedro-Woolley last week, ending a three-game losing streak against the Cubs. Quarterback Jacob Hommes threw for 169 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 147 yards and another two TDs in the win. The Lions defense held an explosive Cubs rushing attack to 4.6 yards per carry and only 29 passing yards.
Cougars update: Lakewood’s game was postponed last week due to the shooting tragedy in Burlington and won’t be made up unless there are playoff implications later in the season, according to the league’s website. The Cougars are 1-2. Lakewood’s quarterback Austin Lane has thrown for 851 yards and nine touchdowns.
Key to the game: Lions coach Curt Kramme has repeatedly mentioned how much the offensive line means to the team’s offensive success. This week won’t be any different, and Lynden will once again want to establish its running game behind its offensive line.
Player to watch: Lynden’s Landon DeBruin caught two touchdowns last week and will look to maintain that success this week.
Herald Prediction: Lynden 35-14
Sehome at Sedro-Woolley
Time: 7 p.m.
Site: Sedro-Woolley High School
Mariners update: Sehome lost to Anacortes 35-27 last week, but did find some success offensively towards the end of the game. The Mariners put perhaps their best athlete, usual receiver Marcus Montag, in the backfield, and he ran for 101 yards. He also had 75 yards receiving and caught a touchdown. Sehome’s 27 points was more than the 18 they scored in the first three weeks combined.
Cubs update: No. 10 Sedro-Woolley was overwhelmed by Lynden last week, losing 35-14. The Cubs struggled to run the ball, averaging only 4.6 yards per carry and only threw for 29 yards. Defensively, the Cubs had problems containing Lynden’s larger receivers and allowed three passing touchdowns.
Key to the game: Sehome will want to get the ball in Montag’s hands as often as possible while also exploiting the Cubs secondary by using him as a receiver.
Player to watch: Sehome’s Michael Mindich ran for three touchdowns and passed for another in last week’s loss. He’ll look to carry that success into this week against Sedro.
Herald prediction: Sedro-Woolley 42-14
Mount Baker at Lynden Christian
Time: 7 p.m.
Site: Lynden Christian High School
Mountaineers update: No. 3 Mount Baker edged Nooksack Valley 44-36 last week. Running back Jed Schleimer rushed for 87 yards and caught four passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Kaleb Bass threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, the Mountaineers struggled to contain the Pioneers’ passing attack, allowing 326 yards through the air.
Lyncs update: After taking an early 14-0 lead, the Lyncs weren’t able to hold off Meridian in a 34-30 loss last week. Quarterback, Colby Flint threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns, but the Lyncs could only muster 45 yards rushing. Defensively, the Lyncs allowed 242 yards on the ground.
Key to the game: The Lyncs forced four fumbles last week and recovered two of them. They’ll need to get a few turnovers to upset the Mountaineers, who are seeking their ninth straight 1A NWC win this week.
Player to watch: Mountaineers’ running back Carson Engholm rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown last week. Though Schliemer is usually the featured back, he provides a great second option and should get plenty of opportunities this week.
Herald Prediction: Mount Baker 38-17
Meridian at Nooksack Valley
Time: 7 p.m.
Site: Nooksack Valley High School
Trojans update: Meridian slipped past Lynden Christian last week after overcoming a tough first quarter to win 34-30. The Trojans fumbled twice during the first quarter but were able to make up for those turnovers with three passing touchdowns from Simon Burkett. Defensively, the Trojans held the Lyncs to 45 yards rushing on 32 attempts (1.4 yards per carry) but did struggle to contain the aerial attack, allowing 263 yards.
Pioneers update: Nooksack Valley lost in an offensive shootout to Mount Baker last week, 44-36. The Pioneers struggled to contain the Mountaineers, allowing 503 total yards – 224 on the ground and 279 through the air. Offensively, Pioneers quarterback Casey Bauman continued his impressive season throwing for 326 yards and four touchdowns.
Key to the game: The Trojans will want to get off to a better start than last week after fumbling twice, especially against an explosive Pioneers offense.
Player to watch: Pioneers wide receiver Tre Silva caught seven passes for 55 yards and a touchdown last week . He’s been one of Bauman’s favorite targets all season.
Herald Prediction: Nooksack Valley 35-30
Marysville-Pilchuck at Ferndale
Time: 7 p.m.
Site: Ferndale High School
Tomahawks update: Marysville-Pilchuck won its first game 35-14 last week against Marysville-Getchell. Quarterback, Kee-An Ballard threw two touchdowns, and Eian Adock led the Tomahawks with 137 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Golden Eagles update: No. 4 Ferndale crushed Arlington 41-0 last week in its first 3A Wesco North game. The Golden Eagles rushed for 310 yards, with three players gaining 70 yards or more on the ground – the third time they’ve accomplished the feat in four games this season. Defensively, the Ferndale limited Arlington to 68 rushing yards and 130 yards through the air and forced three turnovers.
Key to the game: Ferndale has averaged more than 300 yards per game on the ground, but don’t fall asleep on their passing game. Quarterback James Hinson has thrown for eight TDs, as well.
Player to watch: Ferndale’s Cole Semu rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown last week. He’s part of a three-headed rushing attack along with Ben Broselle and Justice Powell, and will look to put up big numbers again this week.
Herald Prediction: Ferndale 35-7
Oak Harbor at Squalicum
Time: 7 p.m.
Site: Civic Stadium
Wildcats update: No. 7 Oak Harbor defeated Puyallup Rogers last week 53-21 to improve to 4-0. Princeton Lollar Jr. rushed for 282 yards and five touchdowns. Lollar Jr. , the Wildcats’ primary offensive weapon, has rushed for 869 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.
Storm update: No. 3 Squalicum rolled past Stanwood 47-14 last week. Triston Smith led the Storm offensively with 189 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Quarterback Garrett Sorenson returned after sitting out with a shoulder injury and completed 11 of 18 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, the Storm held Stanwood to 66 rushing yards.
Key to the game: The Storm must focus on containing Lollar Jr. Squalicum’s linebacking crew will play a vital role in the team’s ability to do so.
Player to watch: Squalicum linebacker Jack Wendling leads a linebacking that has been a strength for the team through the first four weeks. The Storm will rely heavily on them this week to slow up Lollar Jr.
Herald Prediction: Squalicum 21-17
