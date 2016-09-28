Bellingham, Burlington-Edison football teams to honor Cascade Mall shooting victims

Bellingham High School will hold a moment of silence before its football game against Burlington-Edison Saturday, Oct. 1, at Civic Stadium, Red Raiders athletic director Chad Larsen said.
The game will mark the first game for Burlington-Edison, since the Friday, Sept. 23, shooting at the Cascade Mall in Burlington, in which five people were fatally shot.
At the time of the shooting around 7 p.m., the Tigers kicked off a football game against Lakewood about 1 1/2 miles north of the mall at Kirby Field. The game was postponed, as police searched for the shooter.
According to the NWC website, Lakewood and Burlington-Edison will resume the game Nov. 1 if the game ends up having playoff implications.
