The Lions finally beat Sedro-Woolley; what does it mean for their state ranking?

The Lynden football team finally got the Sedro-Woolley-sized monkey off its back last week, and as a reward, the Lions moved up one spot to No. 5 in the Week 5 Class 2A Associated Press Washington State High School Football Poll released Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Lynden beat the Cubs 35-14 on Friday, Sept. 23, ending a three-game losing streak in the series that included losses in the 2014 2A state championship game and a bi-district playoff loss last year that ended the Lions’ nine-year streak of reaching the state playoffs. With last week’s win, Lynden (3-1) moved up one spot in the statewide poll of sports writers and editors, claiming the spot previously occupied by Sedro-Woolley, which dropped to No. 10.
Archbishop Murphy and Tumwater are once again tied atop the the 2A poll, while the NWC’s Burlington-Edison is No. 8.
The Lions, who face Lakewood on Friday, Sept. 30, were the only Whatcom County team to move in this week’s poll.
Squalicum and Ferndale remained at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, in the Class 3A poll behind unanimous No. 1 Eastside Catholic and second-ranked O’Dea. The Storm (4-0) beat Stanwood 47-14 last week and will host No. 7 Oak Harbor Friday at Civic Stadium. The Golden Eagles (4-0) beat Arlington 41-0 in their 3A Wesco North opener last week and will host Marysville-Pilchuck on Friday.
Mount Baker stayed at No. 3 in the Class 1A poll behind unanimous No. 1 Royal and second-ranked Connell, after the Mountaineers (4-0) beat Nooksack Valley 44-36 in their 1A NWC opener last week. They’ll travel to Lynden Christian on Friday.
Lummi once again received all 10 first-place votes cast in the Class 1B poll after beating Orcas Island 61-24 last weekend. The Blackhawks (4-0) head to Touchet for a non-league game on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Richland remained atop the Class 4A poll, while Napavine was a unanimous top pick in the Class 2B rankings.
Associated Press Washington state high school football poll
Class 4A
Record
Pts.
1. Richland (7)
4-0
105
2. Camas (4)
4-0
103
3. Sumner
4-0
86
4. Skyline
3-1
72
5. Gonzaga Prep
2-2
49
(tie) Graham-Kapowsin
3-1
49
7. Chiawana
4-0
45
8. Lake Stevens
4-0
37
9. Woodinville
4-0
22
10. Battle Ground
4-0
20
Others receiving 6 or more points: Olympia 7.
Class 3A
Record
Pts.
1. Eastside Catholic (11)
4-0
110
2. O'Dea
4-0
98
3. Squalicum
4-0
85
4. Ferndale
4-0
72
5. Peninsula
4-0
67
6. Kamiakin
3-1
51
7. Oak Harbor
4-0
35
8. Bellevue
0-1
32
9. Lincoln
3-1
29
10. Garfield
4-0
17
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2A
Record
Pts.
1. Archbishop Murphy (6)
3-0
114
(tie) Tumwater (6)
4-0
114
3. River Ridge
4-0
80
4. Ellensburg
3-1
73
5. Lynden
3-1
63
6. Prosser
3-1
59
7. North Kitsap
4-0
52
8. Burlington-Edison
4-0
43
9. W. F. West
4-0
14
10. Sedro-Woolley
2-2
13
Others receiving 6 or more points: West Valley (Spokane) 12. Liberty (Issaquah) 9. Clarkston 8.
Class 1A
Record
Pts.
1. Royal (11)
4-0
110
2. Connell
4-0
99
3. Mount Baker
4-0
84
4. Montesano
4-0
76
5. Okanogan
4-0
57
6. Cascade Christian
4-0
50
7. Zillah
3-1
41
8. Freeman
4-0
27
9. King’s
2-2
22
10. LaCenter
3-1
19
Others receiving 6 or more points: 11, La Salle 9.
Class 2B
Record
Pts.
1. Napavine (11)
4-0
110
2. Northwest Christian (Colbert)
4-0
96
3. Liberty (Spangle)
4-0
88
4. Toledo
4-0
78
5. Asotin
3-1
65
6. LaConner
4-0
55
7. Adna
3-1
47
8. Rainier
4-0
21
9. Onalaska
3-1
13
10. Davenport
2-2
11
Others receiving 6 or more points: Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 9.
Class 1B
Record
Pts.
1. Lummi (10)
4-0
100
2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline
4-0
89
3. Neah Bay
3-1
71
4. Odessa-Harrington
3-0
70
5. Touchet
2-1
50
Others receiving 6 or more points: Tacoma Baptist 12. Odessa 8.
