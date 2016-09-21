Which Whatcom County football teams moved up in the latest state football poll?

Three Whatcom County football teams moved up in the latest Associated Press Washington Football Prep Poll released Wednesday, Sept. 21, while Meridian fell out of the Class 1A poll.
Squalicum and Ferndale each moved up one place in the Class 3A poll to Nos. 3 and 4, respectively. The Storm (3-0, 1-0 Wesco North) and Ferndale (3-0, 0-0) now trail only unanimous No. 1 Eastside Catholic and No. 2 O’Dea. Both teams hit the road for Wesco North games Friday, Sept. 23, with Squalicum playing at Stanwood and Ferndale at Arlington.
Lynden moved up two spots to No. 6 in the Class 2A poll behind top-ranked Tumwater. The Lions (2-1, 1-0 2A NWC) travel to face Sedro-Woolley, which sits one spot ahead at No. 5. Burlington-Edison at No. 9 gives the 2A NWC three teams in the top 10.
Mount Baker stayed put at No. 3 in the Class 1A poll behind unanimous No. 1 Royal and No. 2 Connell. Meridian fell from the 10th spot in the 1A poll after dropping its second game of the season at Cascade Christian on Saturday, Sept. 17. The Mountaineers (3-0) and Trojans (1-2) open 1A NWC play on Friday when they host Nooksack Valley and Lynden Christian, respectively.
After spliting the Class 1B first-place votes with Almira-Coulee-Hartline last week, Lummi received all nine votes cast this week to maintain the No. 1 spot in the poll for the fourth straight week. The Blackhawks (3-0) play two games in three days this week, as they travel to Muckleshoot on Thursday, Sept. 22, before hosting Orcas Island Saturday, Sept. 24.
Associated Press Washington Football Prep Poll
Class 4A
1. Richland (7) 3-0 88
2. Camas (2) 3-0 83
3. Graham-Kapowsin 3-0 67
4. Sumner 3-0 61
5. Skyline 2-1 46
6. Gonzaga Prep 1-2 35
7. Bothell 3-0 33
8. Lake Stevens 3-0 25
9. Chiawana 3-0 24
10. Battle Ground 3-0 12
Others receiving 6 or more points: 11. Olympia 8.
Class 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (9) 3-0 90
2. O'Dea 3-0 80
3. Squalicum 3-0 68
4. Ferndale 3-0 55
5. Peninsula 3-0 52
6. Kamiakin 2-1 47
7. Bellevue 0-1 26
(tie) Oak Harbor 3-0 26
9. Lincoln 2-1 23
10. Garfield 3-0 8
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
Class 2A
1. Tumwater (6) 3-0 105
2. Archbishop Murphy (4) 3-0 102
3. Prosser (1) 3-0 88
4. River Ridge 3-0 71
5. Sedro-Woolley 2-1 44
6. Lynden 2-1 40
(tie) Ellensburg 2-1 40
8. North Kitsap 3-0 38
9. Burlington-Edison 3-0 28
10. Clarkston 2-1 11
(tie) W. F. West 3-0 11
(tie) West Valley (Spokane) 3-0 11
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
Class 1A
1. Royal (11) 3-0 110
2. Connell 3-0 98
3. Mount Baker 3-0 86
4. Montesano 3-0 80
5. Okanogan 3-0 60
6. Zillah 2-1 42
7. Hoquiam 2-1 38
8. Cascade Christian 3-0 26
9. King's 1-2 21
10. Freeman 3-0 16
Others receiving 6 or more points: 11. LaCenter 8.
Class 2B
1. Napavine (10) 3-0 100
2. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 3-0 87
3. Liberty (Spangle) 3-0 77
4. Toledo 3-0 64
5. Asotin 2-1 59
6. LaConner 3-0 48
7. Adna 2-1 42
8. Pe Ell Willapa Valley 2-1 30
9. Davenport 2-1 10
10. Onalaska 3-0 6
Others receiving 6 or more points: None
Class 1B
1. Lummi (9) 3-0 90
2. Almira Coulee-Hartline 3-0 78
3. Neah Bay 2-1 70
4. Odessa-Harrington 2-0 51
5. Touchet 1-1 50
Others receiving 6 or more points: 6. Odessa 15.
