Sehome drops nail-biter to Lakewood, falls to 0-3

The Sehome Mariners lost a nail-biter to the Lakewood Cougars 14-12 on Saturday at Civic Stadium.
The Mariners went down early after allowing a 65-yard touchdown pass to the Cougars on the first play from scrimmage.
Sehome then stormed back on the next possession when Marcus Montag made a leaping catch in the corner of the end zone on a 10-yard pass from quarterback Nic Roger. The Mariners missed the extra point and trailed 7-6.
Late in the fourth quarter, after a Roger 2-yard quarterback sneak brought the score to 14-12, the Cougars fumbled the ball inside their 20-yard line with the clock under 20 seconds. Roger threw an interception on the next play, and the game was over after Lakewood took a knee.
Star of the game
Even though Sehome lost, Marcus Montag had five receptions for 56 yards and an impressive leaping catch for a touchdown early in the first quarter. Roger was looking for Montag all night with jump balls.
Unsung hero of the game
Sehome’s Anton Arena was a workhorse for the Mariners, carrying the ball 27 times for 107 yards.
The game was over when...
It seemed as if the game was over when Lakewood had possession with the clock running down, but instead of taking a knee, they fumbled, and Sehome was able to take possession, which led to Roger’s game-ending pick.
What it means
Sehome is 0-3 on the season and will be looking for its first win next week at Anacortes. Anacortes is also 0-3 on the season, and this will be a good shot for the Mariners to notch their first win of 2016.
