Ferndale’s linemen dominate in win over South Kitsap

Junior quarterback James Hinson is aware only of the colorful name of coach Knute Rockne’s legendary “Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse” backfield at Notre Dame in the 1920s, but he can give a pretty accurate evaluation of Ferndale’s version of a potent high school foursome.
The Golden Eagles (3-0) galloped to 608 total yards and scored eight touchdowns behind running backs Ben Broselle, Cole Semu and Justice Powell along with Hinson in their 56-41 nonleague win over South Kitsap on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Broselle ran for 166 yards and scored four touchdowns, while Semu amassed 165 and one score and Powell rushed for 145 and scored twice. Hinson efficiently completed 11 of 14 passes for 112 yards while throwing for game-turning touchdowns to Semu and Broselle to open the third quarter, giving Ferndale the advantage for good at 42-28.
“We have a high-powered backfield,“ Hinson said with a grin. “Ben Broselle (who made countless tacklers miss) is the best athlete I’ve seen. Cole Semu is our workhorse and gets the tough yards. Justice Powell is a great outside runner and probably has the best vision on our team.”
Hinson might throw for many more yards on another team. But, as the second-year starter put it, “I love playing here. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”
42 points in 24 minutes
The Golden Eagles allowed the first two touchdowns and the final score, but they scored three touchdowns and 42 points in the middle two quarters, plus one score in the first and fourth periods.
Trailing 28-27 to open the second half, Ferndale got a 30-yard dash from Broselle to help set up Hinson’s 8-yard scoring pass to Semu. Hinson, who also intercepted two passes, threw a 10-yard scoring toss to Broselle on the next series after Broselle’s 17-yard pickup on a reverse.
Linemen dominate
Starting interior linemen Alex Cleary, Winterhawk Leighton, Nate Slaton, Mikhail Varetskiy and 235-pound freshman Geiran Hatchett came in for praise from Hinson for the countless holes they opened and for perfect pass protection. Hinson, who was not sacked, scored on an 11-yard run and then threw a two-point conversion pass to Sequoyah Julius for the sophomore’s first varsity points.
Kildall contributes
Senior two-way standout Jacob Kildall made a diving third-quarter interception and caught three passes for a team-high 53 yards. Senior twins Jordan and Dalton Cristelli helped make it tough on South Kitsap’s runners, who netted 127 yards on 32 carries.
Lots to work on
“South Kitsap (0-3) lost to two top-10 teams, so they’re better (than their record). We have a lot to work on,” said Ferndale coach Jamie Plenkovich, whose team surrendered touchdown passes of 66, 73 and 70 yards while allowing 416 yards, losing two onside kicks and suffering 10 penalties for 100 yards. “We blew some coverages today. We must play better to win (in Ferndale’s first league season in the Wesco).”
