Lynden Christian ekes out a win against Cashmere

In a game marked by little offensive production, Lynden Christian was able to scrape by Cashmere and secure its first win of the season 14-13.
Both teams struggled with turnovers; Lynden Christian lost three fumbles while Cashmere lost two fumbles and threw an interception.
“That’s something we need to clean up,” Lynden Christian coach Dan Kaemingk said. “Ball security is going to be really important as we get into this six-game stretch with Nooksack, Meridian and Baker. You can’t afford any errors like that.”
Despite the untimely turnovers, Lynden Christian had enough offense to build a 14-point lead.
The scoring started in the second quarter when Kalai Jandoc secured a screen pass from Colby Flint and scampered 56 yards for a touchdown.
“The tackle and guard pulled really well, and it was just wide open,” Jandoc said. “I liked that we actually brought the intensity today.”
The game was over when…
Pulling within one point after a late touchdown, Cashmere elected to try a two-point conversion. With a single back, Cashmere attempted a quarterback keeper and was stifled at the line by the Lynden Christian defense. The stop proved to be the difference in the game.
Turning point …
The turning point came in the fourth quarter when Cashmere quarterback Tyler Kert completed a 15-yard pass on fourth down to keep the final drive alive. Cashmere would go on to score but fail on the two-point conversion.
Unsung hero …
With Cashmere threatening to score at Lynden Christian’s 20-yard line, Hunter Te Velde came up with an interception that halted the third-quarter drive.
Play of the game …
Tanner Jansen made the play of the game in a first-and-goal situation. He took a handoff up the right side and cut back quickly to avoid a tackler before brushing off another Cashmere tackle to score from five yards away.
