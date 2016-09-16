Bellingham at Lynden football gallery

The Lynden Lions face off with the Bellingham Red Raiders at Lynden High School on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. The Lions won 34-13.
Daisey James
For The Bellingham Herald
The defense of the Lynden Lions stifle the offensive attack of the Bellingham Red Raiders at Lynden High School on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Daisey James
For The Bellingham Herald
Senior wide receiver Rylan Severson reels in the ball to make the catch over a Bellingham defensive back Spencer Lee at Lynden High School on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Daisey James
For The Bellingham Herald
The Lynden defense stops Bellingham for a loss of yardage at Lynden High School on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Daisey James
For The Bellingham Herald
The Lynden Lions and Bellingham Red Raiders face off on a rainy Friday night at Lynden High School.
Daisey James
For The Bellingham Herald
Junior wide receiver Ethan Fields runs through the rain after making a catch.
Daisey James
For The Bellingham Herald
Junior wide receiver Ethan Fields of Bellingham High School turns the corner and heads toward the end zone on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Daisey James
For The Bellingham Herald
Bellingham wide receiver Ethan Fields is tackled by Lynden defensive lineman Davis Bode.
Daisey James
For The Bellingham Herald
The defense of the Lynden Lions stifle the offensive attack of the Bellingham Red Raiders at Lynden High School on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Daisey James
For The Bellingham Herald
The defense of the Lynden Lions stop the attack of the Bellingham Red Raiders on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Daisey James
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden and Bellingham face off in the rain at the line of scrimmage on a third down on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Daisey James
For The Bellingham Herald
Senior quarterback Jacob Hommes is tackled by a Bellingham defender as he rushes the ball on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Daisey James
For The Bellingham Herald
Members of the Lynden High School junior cheer squad cluster together as they take the field for a performance during the halftime of the Bellingham versus Lynden game on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Daisey James
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden defenders Jacob Hommes and Cory Warner break up a pass intended for Bellingham wide receiver Ethan Fields.
Daisey James
For The Bellingham Herald
Members of the Lynden High School junior cheer squad look to a high school cheerleader for guidance during a halftime performance on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Daisey James
For The Bellingham Herald