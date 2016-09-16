Peterson guides Squalicum to first 3A Wesco North victory

It was Ben Peterson’s night, as the all-purpose senior had a hand in five touchdowns to help Squalicum claim a 48-15 win over Marysville-Pilchuck in the Storm’s first 3A Wesco North Division game Friday, Sept. 16, at Civic Stadium.
Peterson started at quarterback because of injuries to Garrett Sorenson and Jacob Corbett in the past two weeks. After a slow start in the first quarter, the Storm scored 35 points in the second quarter, including two passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and a 76-yard kick return for a touchdown by Peterson.
“When adversity comes, you’ve got to deal with it,” Peterson said. “I knew the offense, so it was my job to step up and fill in the holes.”
And step up he did. Peterson completed 7 of 12 passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns, all on throws of at least 39 yards. He also rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown.
Storm coach Nick Lucey said he had a pretty good idea last week that Peterson would start at quarterback when Corbett got hurt, but Lucey wasn’t worried because he had a game plan.
“We knew it’d be a little slower going and we’d have to be more patient,” Lucey said. “We knew they’d be playing up to the run, and that makes the play-action passes behind them so dangerous.”
The game changed when…
The second quarter pretty much changed the game, but what really sealed the deal was Peterson’s 76-yard kick return just 15 seconds after Marysville-Pilchuck finally got on the scoreboard on Staycee Robinson’s 3-yard run in the second quarter.
Peterson started on the left side of the field, used his blockers and a couple of shifty moves to make his way to the right side and, after running about 120 yards total, put the Storm up 35-6 at halftime.
Penalties, penalties, penalties
The game was riddled with penalties on both sides. Despite a running clock in the fourth quarter, it seemed to stop every other play because of a yellow flag. Squalicum had 11 penalties for 95 yards, while Marysville-Pilchuck racked up 12 penalties for 90 yards.
What does it mean?
This was Squalicum’s first win in the 3A Wesco North. The Storm moved up to the bigger Wesco after winning its first 2A Northwest Conference title last year. Squalicum’s next game will be at Stanwood on Friday, Sept. 23.
