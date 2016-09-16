Lynden rolls past Bellingham in Red Raiders’ first league game in three years

The Bellingham football team fell to Lynden 34-14 on Friday, Sep. 16, in the Red Raiders’ first Class 2A Northwest Conference game in three years.
“This is a step toward the right direction,” Bellingham coach Ted Flint said. “The team played really hard and gave a lot of effort. We just have to keep working.”
The Red Raiders scored on their first drive but missed the extra-point, making the score to 7-6. The Lions defense then didn’t allow a point until the end of the fourth quarter, and by then the Lions offense had put up 27 points to take a commanding lead.
“We were little tripped up by their wildcat formation that they came out in,” Lynden coach Curt Kramme said. “But we got our feet under us and were able to hold them from there.”
The big lead gave the Lions the opportunity to play second-string quarter Brock Heppner starting in the third quarter, while the Lions experimented with starting signal caller Jacob Hommes at running back. Heppner rushed for a touchdown and complete eight passes for 81 yards.
“The whole entire line, from Edward Andrews to Tanner Steele, opened up some giant holes,” Kramme said. “The running game was ripping off huge plays all game long.”
Star of the game
Hommes finished with 149 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns. He also threw for 113 yards.
Unsung hero of the game
Kicker Nick Parris made two field goals from 28 and 29 yards out, and he was good on all of his extra points, scoring a total of 10 points.
The game was over when...
Lynden scored with five seconds left in the first half on Hommes’ second rushing touchdown of the night on a 10-yard scamper.
What it means
The Lions will play Sedro-Woolley next week in a huge 2A NWC game.
“It might be a bit presumptuous, but hopefully next week’s game will decide the league title between us two,” Kramme said.
Bellingham
6
0
0
8
—
14
Lynden
14
10
7
3
—
34
First quarter
Lyn - Jacob Hommes 2 rush (Nick Parris kick)
Bel- Ethan Fields 1 pass to Joseph Worley (kick faileed)
Lyn - Brody Weinheimer 16 rush (Parris kick)
Second quarter
Lyn- Parris 28 field goal
Lyn- Hommes 10 rush (Parris kick)
Third quarter
Lyn - Brock Heppner 4 rush (Parris kick)
Fourth quarter
Lyn - Parris 29 field goal
Bel- Rand Bentley 12 pass to Spencer Lee (Berschauer pass from Bentley good)
Bellingham
Lynden
First downs
14
21
Rushing Att-yards
38-163
32-268
Comp-Att-Int
8-14-0
12-19-0
Passing yards
77
204
Penalties-yards
2-20
5-40
Fumbles-lost
1-0
1-1
Individual leaders
RUSHING - Bellingham: Ethan Fields 19-82, Connor Wallace 12-34, Spencer Lee 1-0, Joseph Worley 2-12, Levi DeYoung 1-7, Rand Bentley 2-27, Eli Kongshaugh 1-1. Lynden: Jacob Hommes 16-149, Brody Weinheimer 8-88, Trevin Melendez 5-13, Brock Heppner 3-18.
PASSING - Bellingham: Ethan Fields 2-4-12-0, Rand Bentley 6-10-65-0; Lynden: Jacob Hommes 6-11-113-0, Brock Heppner 6-8-91-0.
RECEIVING - Bellingham: Joseph Worley 3-16, Spencer Lee 2-22, Connor Wallace 1-7, Ethan Berschauer 2-32; Lynden: Aaron Weidenaar 3-60, Rylan Severson 4-86, Connor Shine 1-10, Landon DeBruin 2-31, Kobe Elsner 1-6, Bo Bovenkamp 1-11.
