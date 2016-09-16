Mount Baker football makes quick work of Port Townsend, 56-7

Maybe the light drizzle that started shortly after kickoff motivated Mount Baker. Perhaps Mountaineers coach Ron Lepper and his boys had a dinner reservation they didn’t want to miss.
Whatever the reason, Mount Baker grabbed its third nonleague victory of the season by making quick work of Port Townsend. It took the Mountaineers less than two hours to put the finishing touches on a 56-7 victory.
Junior running back Carson Engholm opened the floodgates with a 21-yard run up the middle, weaving his way through traffic to post the first of 56 unanswered points by Mount Baker.
“I thought our defense played really well, especially in the first half,” Lepper said. “That quarterback (Redhawks senior quarterback Berkley Hill) is pretty shifty. We were worried about him going into the game. I thought we did a good job of keeping him in the pocket.”
Star of the game
Senior running back Jed Schleimer had another impressive night for the Mountaineers. Schleimer led Mount Baker with 17 carries for 159 yards and four touchdowns. Schleimer also created pressure on defense all night, including a tipped pass in the third quarter that forced a turnover on downs.
The game was over when …
Already down 28-0, the Redhawks seemed to be on the verge of scoring when Hill, who doubled as the team’s kick returner, took a kickoff down to the Mount Baker 25. Port Townsend quickly found itself facing fourth down after three plays. With 5:57 left in the half, defensive end TJ Bass tipped Hill’s pass attempt at the line for a turnover on downs.
Play of the game
With time running down in the first half, Mount Baker sophomore quarterback Kaleb Bass rolled to his right and lofted a beautiful pass to Thomas Barbo in the front right corner of the end zone. With a defender all over him, Barbo was able to haul in the pass and drag his toes in bounds to give Mount Baker its fifth touchdown of the game.
What it means…
Mount Baker is 3-0 heading into Class 1A Northwest Conference play on Friday, Sept. 23, when they host Nooksack Valley at 7 p.m.
Port Townsend
0
0
0
7
–
7
Mount Baker
21
14
21
0
–
56
First quarter
MB – Carson Engholm 21 run (Jonathan Ehlers kick)
MB –Jed Schleimer 1 run (Ehlers kick)
MB– Schleimer 10 run (Ehlers kick)
Second quarter
MB – Schleimer 24 run (Ehlers kick)
MB – Thomas Barbo 6 pass from Kaleb Bass (Ehlers kick)
Third quarter
MB – Engholm 14 run (Ehlers kick)
MB – Schleimer 4 run (Ehlers kick)
MB – Jay Allen 1 run (Ehlers kick)
Fourth quarter
PT – Berkley Hill 6 run (Gerry Coker kick)
PT
MB
First downs
5
14
Rushing Att-yards
31-113
38-338
Comp-Att-Int
5-9-0
5-9-0
Passing yards
65
77
Penalties-yards
3-25
3-15
fumbles-lost
1-0
0-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING – Port Townsend: Detrius Kesall 20-80, Berkley Hill 9-36, Kyle Blackenship 2-(-3). Mount Baker: Jed Schleimer 17-159, Carson Engholm 8-88, Jay Allen 3-17, Carson Brandland 2-33, Junior Camacho 2-22, Kaleb Bass 2-14, Sam Barrett 2-7, William Pilat 2-(-2) .
PASSING – Port Townsend: Hill 5-9-0-65. Mount Baker: Bass 5-9-0-77.
RECEIVING – Port Townsend: Blackenship 3-18, Kelsall 1-28, Cole Crawford 1-19. Mount Baker: Thomas Barbo 3-28, Engholm 1-25, TJ Bass 1-24.
