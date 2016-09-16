Borsey leads Lummi to dominating victory over Taholah

The Lummi football team were dominant in a 62-14 non-league win over visiting Taholah on Friday, Sept. 16.
Thanks to generous field position, the Blackhawks (3-0) got off to a fast start. Lummi would end the first quarter with a 27-0 lead. The rest of the game would follow the same trend, as the Blackhawks kept pulling away throughout the night.
Free Borsey impacted the game on both sides of the ball, intercepting Taholah quarterback Dylan James and returning it 49 yards for a touchdown. Borsey also sacked him for a loss, while recording 103 yards and two touchdowns receiving on two receptions.
Borsey also finished three for seven passing for 32 yards at quarterback, and coach Jim Sandusky said he was pleased with the progress he is making behind center, especially on his long throws.
“Our lineman did a really good job, they held their blocks, and I had time to throw and scramble,” said Borsey.
Up next
Lummi’s next game will be played at Muckleshoot on Thursday, Sept. 22, with another game following two days later at home against Orcas Island.
“It’s going to be tough because we’re going to have to plan for two different teams within three days of each other,” Lummi player Free Borsey said.
The game was over when ...
Borsey scored on 65 yard screen pass from quarterback Dashawn Lawrence as time expired in the first half. Borsey’s reception gave Lummi a 42-point lead over Taholah.
Unsung hero of the game
Lawrence completed five of his seven passes and had three touchdowns. Lawrence’s consistency was key in the Blackhawks’ dominating performance.
Getting everybody in
Lummi has the depth to compete in their next set of games. Lummi played the second half of their game against Taholah with a majority of backups, but was still able to hold Taholah’s offense to only eight points in the second half. Despite playing three games in eight days, the Blackhawks shouldn’t have trouble remaining undefeated on the year.
“It was a good night,” Sandusky said. “We got everybody in the game. That's always a goal of mine.”
Comments