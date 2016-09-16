Friday’s standout football performances

Free Borsey
School: Lummi
Position: QB/DB
Borsey had 103 yards and two TDs receiving and returned an interception for a TD.
Jed Schleimer
School: Mount Baker
Position: RB/LB
Schleimer rushed for 159 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries.
Ben Peterson
School: Squalicum
Position: WR/DB
Peterson threw for three TDs, ran for one and returned a kickoff for another score.
Jacob Hommes
School: Lynden
Position: QB/DB
Hommes rushed for 149 yards and two TDs on 16 attempts in the Lions 2A NWC opener.
