High School Football

September 16, 2016 9:50 PM

Friday’s standout football performances

Free Borsey

School: Lummi

Position: QB/DB

Borsey had 103 yards and two TDs receiving and returned an interception for a TD.

Jed Schleimer

School: Mount Baker

Position: RB/LB

Schleimer rushed for 159 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries.

Ben Peterson

School: Squalicum

Position: WR/DB

Peterson threw for three TDs, ran for one and returned a kickoff for another score.

Jacob Hommes

School: Lynden

Position: QB/DB

Hommes rushed for 149 yards and two TDs on 16 attempts in the Lions 2A NWC opener.

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

View more video

Sports Videos