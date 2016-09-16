Nooksack Valley rebounds from ‘flat’ start to beat Coupeville

You wouldn’t think it, judging by the 47-14 tally the Nooksack Valley football team beat Coupeville by on Friday, Sept. 16, but the Pioneers actually had to come from behind following what coach Robb Myhre called a “flat” start to earn the non-league victory.
The Wolves took their opening possesion five plays for a touchdown to put Nooksack (2-1) in an early hole.
“We got the ball, and went two or three plays and scored, then stopped them and scored again in one or two plays,” Robb Myhre said, “and that kind of got the ball rolling for us. We did a good job of mixing run and pass tonight.”
Such a good job, Myhre said, that the Pioneers didn’t even attempt a pass in the second half, after they opened a 47-7 lead.
“After that first drive, our defense did a good job of shutting them down,” Myhre said. “They didn’t have a whole lot of yards after that.”
Myhre said Colton Kautz had a good night running the ball, scoring a couple of touchdowns, and Tre Silva also scored a pair of TDs.
The game marked the final tune up for Nooksack Valley before heading into Class 1A Northwest Confernece play Friday, Sept. 23, at Mount Baker.
“Our competition is going to get real stiff real fast,” Myhre said. “The thing is nobody will be surprised on either said. We know each other really well. ... We’re ready to go. It should be a lot of fun.”
