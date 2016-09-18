Meridian at Cascade Christian 1A non-league battle highlights Saturday’s schedule

Cashmere at Lynden Christian
Time: 2 p.m.
Site: Lynden Christian School
Bulldogs update: Cashmere lost 46-7 against Sultan losing last week, and the week before the Bulldogs beat Ephrata 22-18. Against the Bulldogs they turned the ball over six times, with five fumbles and an interception.
Lyncs update: Lynden Christian fell 28-19 to Cascade Christian last week, and bringing its record to 0-2. The Lyncs have struggled offensively this season, but did score 12 points in the final 44 seconds last week.
Key to the game: The Lyncs have to find offensive success early in the game and maintain it throughout the game in their final tune up before they head into 1A NWC play.
Player to watch: The Lyncs ran for 241 yards last week, and running David Bladies had 103 of those. He’ll look to notch another 100-yard game this week.
Herald prediction: Lynden Christian 21-16.
South Kitsap at Ferndale
Time: 4 p.m.
Site: Ferndale High School
Wolves update: South Kitsap is 0-2, losing 69-38 to Graham-Kapowsin and 56-15 to Sumner. Last week against Sumner, the Wolves’ lone offensive score came from running back Jeffrey Williams.
Golden Eagles update: A week after a 27-20 win over rival Lynden, Ferndale will wrap up its non-league schedule against 4A South Kitsap. Last week running backs Cole Semu and Ben Broselle each scored twice. Broselle scored the game winner. Ferndale’s defense stymied Lynden’s passing attack holding the Lions to only 58 yards through the air.
Key to the game: Last week against Lynden, the Golden Eagles showed off an improved aerial attack, throwing 26 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. Ferndale also rushed for 143 yards, and a balanced offense will be key for them this week.
Player to watch: After Broselle’s big game, he’ll get another shot to score a couple more touchdowns this week.
Herald prediction: Ferndale 49-21.
Meridian at Cascade Christian
Time: 6 p.m.
Site: Sunset Stadium, Sumner
Trojans update: Tenth-ranked Meridian was out gunned 45-35 by Blaine last week – Meridian’s first loss of 2016. Trojans quarterback, Simon Burkett was one of the key cogs to the Trojans’ 35 points last week, throwing for 277 yards and four touchdowns.
Cougars update: Cascade Christian (2-0) slipped past Lynden Christian last week 28-19. Running back, Tyquan Coleman ran for 145 yards on four carries while scoring twice. He also returned an interception 94 yards for a touchdown.
Key to the game: The Trojans defense struggled to stop Blaine’s passing game, allowing four touchdowns and two scores of 30 or more yards through the air. They will have to find a way to stop those kinds of big plays.
Player to watch: Burkett will attempt to recreate his magic from last week against the Cougars this week.
Herald prediction: Cascade Christian 28-23.
Lakewood at Sehome
Time: 7 p.m.
Site: Civic Stadium
Cougars update: Lakewood lost last week to South Delta (B.C.) 41-26 to bring its record to 0-2. Quarterback Austin Lane is the Cougars’ main offensive weapon, as he has thrown for 568 yards and six touchdowns. Defensively, Lakewood is allowing more than 45 points per game.
Mariners update: The Mariners suffered a tough 49-0 loss to Squalicum last week and is now 0-2. Sehome has struggled on both sides of the ball in 2016, allowing 98 points and scoring just six.
Key to the game: The Mariners have to stop opponents’ big plays. Last week against Squalicum, Sehome allowed four scores of 30 or more yards.
Player to watch: Sehome receiver Marcus Montag has gotten off to an impressive start and shown some senior leadership. Last week he had four catches for 105 yards.
Herald prediction: Lakewood 35-17
