Blaine hopes to show it can contend with 2A NWC big boys in Week 3 showdown with Sedro

Taholah at Lummi
Time: 6 p.m.
Site: Lummi Nation School
Chitwhins update: Taholah is 1-1, but was shutout last week 38-0 by Tacoma Baptist. Lummi handed the Chitwhins a 40-12 loss last season on Sept. 4.
Blackhawks update: Top-ranked Lummi slipped by rival Neah Bay last week 36-30. The Borsey twins, Free and Raven, combined for 242 rushing yards last week, while Free also threw for 247 yards.
Key to the game: Coach Jim Sandusky said some mental mistakes gave Neah Bay a chance to climb back into the game last week. The Blackhawks must cut down those errors.
Player to watch: Raven Borsey had 302 yards combined rushing and receiving last week. He’ll look to put up similar numbers Friday.
Herald prediction: Lummi 66-12.
Sedro-Woolley at Blaine
Time: 7 p.m.
Site: Blaine High School
Cubs update: Seventh-ranked Sedro-Woolley lost to Class 4A opponent Eastlake 24-21 last week. The Cubs (1-1) were down 12-0 at halftime but rebounded to take a 14-12 lead. Cubs running back Durrell Dickerson scored three times.
Borderites update: They are coming off a 45-35 win against Meridian. Blaine is now 2-0, and this could be an important game for its hope of reaching the 2A postseason. Last week Blaine quarterback Jalen Kortlever threw for four touchdowns and 224 yards, raising his season total to eight touchdowns and 511 yards.
Key to the game: The Borderites will rely on their balanced offense led by Kortlever and running back Riley Fritsch, who is averaging 107 yards per game.
Player to watch: Blaine’s Chase Abshere was Kortlever’s main target last week with five catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns after the Trojans double-teamed star receiver Anthony Ball.
Herald prediction: Sedro-Woolley 21-13.
Bellingham at Lynden
Time: 7 p.m.
Site: Lynden High School
Red Raiders update: Bellingham won a nail-biter 21-17 against Class 3A Shorewood last week to improve to 2-0. This week the Red Raiders will play their first league game in three years. The Red Raiders will rely on their steady defense, which has allowed 23 points through the first two games. Offensively running back Connor Wallace, who rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown last week, leads the way.
Lions update: The eighth-ranked Lions lost a heartbreaker, 27-20 to former class league rival Ferndale last week, after the Golden Eagles scored with 50 seconds left. Against Bellingham, Lynden (1-1) will lean on quarterback Jacob Hommes, who is coming off a tough game after throwing for 58 yards on 9 of 20 attempts.
Key to the game: The Red Raiders must match Lynden’s intensity and physicality.
Player to watch: Lynden’s Brody Weinheimer was a bright spot on the Lions offense last week, rushing for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
Herald prediction: Lynden 35-20.
Port Townsend at Mt. Baker
Time: 7 p.m.
Site: Mount Baker High School
Redhawks update: Port Townsend (1-1) shut out Port Angeles 35-0 last week. Quarterback Berkley Hill is the focal point of the Redhawks offense, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for four this season.
Mountaineers update: Mount Baker (2-0) beat up on Kelowna (B.C.) 62-8 last week. Running back Jed Schleimer rushed for 157 yards and four touchdowns on only six carries. The Mountaineers defense held Kelowna to 218 yards, including 58 through the air.
Key to the game: Port Townsend’s main offensive weapon is Hill, a threat with his legs and arm. The Mountaineers must keep him in check.
Player to watch: Even though the Mountaineers rarely pass, wide receiver Thomas Barbo is a big-play threat, averaging 35 yards per reception. He caught a 78-yard touchdown last week.
Herald prediction: Mount Baker 35-14.
Nooksack Valley at Coupeville
Time: 7 p.m.
Site: Coupeville High School
Pioneers update: Nooksack Valley rolled over Granite Falls 46-21 last week, after quarterback Casey Bauman threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns while adding another score on the ground. Running back Colton Kautz added 115 yards. The Pioneers struggled to stop the run, allowing 217 yards.
Wolves update: Coupeville lost 53-6 to La Conner last week, giving the Wolves their first loss. They allowed 449 total yards and only gained 202 yards.
Key to the game: Nooksack Valley must make sure it is balanced on offense, like last week when the Pioneers threw for 355 yards and rushed for 195.
Player to watch: Nooksack Valley’s Kautz also caught an 80-yard pass and had an interception return for a touchdown last week. He’ll be looking for a similar performance.
Herald prediction: Nooksack Valley 35-21.
Marysville-Pilchuck at Squalicum
Time: 7 p.m.
Site: Civic Stadium
Tomahawks update: Marysville-Pilchuck has been blown out in consecutive games after losing to Lynnwood 35-10 last week. Running back Jacob Carr scored the Tomahawks only touchdown last week on a 45-yard run.
Storm update: Fourth-ranked Squalicum cruised past Sehome 49-0 last week after scoring 28 points in the first quarter. Jacob Corbett started at quarterback after Garrett Sorenson injured his shoulder. Coach Nick Lucey said Sorenson will be re-evaluated this week and, “has a 50 percent shot to play this week.” Even if Sorenson doesn’t suit up, the Storm will have its rushing attack that piled up 194 yards against Sehome.
Key to the game: This is Squalicum’s first 3A Wesco North division game, and the Storm will have to adjust to the physicality of the bigger league.
Player to watch: Squalicum’s Triston Smith rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns on four carries last week. He’s an electrifying playmaker who will get more shots this week to reach the end zone.
Herald prediction: Squalicum 42-7.
