Squalicum, Ferndale move into top 5 in 3A state football poll

The Squalicum and Ferndale football teams each moved up two spots in the latest Associated Press’ Washington State Class 3A Football poll released Wednesday, Sept. 14, and now check in at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively behind unanimous No. 1 Eastside Catholic.
The Storm beat Sehome 49-0 in Week 2, while the Golden Eagles topped Lynden 27-20.
Mount Baker remained at No. 3 in the Class 1A poll behind unanimous No. 1 Royal and No. 2 Connell, after the Mountaineers beat Kelowna (B.C.) 62-8. Meridian fell four spots to No. 10 in the 1A poll after suffering a 45-35 loss to Meridian.
The Lions dropped three spots to No. 8 in the Class 2A poll behind co-Nos. 1 Archbishop Murphy and Tumwater. Sedro-Woolley was seventh, and Burlington-Edison just missed making the top 10.
Lummi retained the top spot in the Class 1B poll, receiving six of seven No. 1 votes cast, after holding off No. 3 Neah Bay 36-30 last week. No. 2 Almira-Coulee-Hartline received the other first-place vote.
Richland earned the top ranking in Class 4A, while Napavine was a unanimous top pick in Class 2B.
Associated Press Washington State High School Football Poll
Released Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Class 4A
1. Richland (7) 2-0 88
2. Camas (2) 2-0 81
3. Graham-Kapowsin 2-0 69
4. Sumner 2-0 55
5. Skyline 1-1 54
6. Bellarmine Prep 2-0 38
7. Gonzaga Prep 0-2 35
8. Bothell 2-0 31
9. Skyview 1-1 18
10. Lake Stevens 2-0 17
Others receiving 6 or more points: Battle Ground 7.
Class 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (9) 2-0 90
2. Kamiakin 2-0 76
3. O’Dea 2-0 71
4. Squalicum 2-0 59
5. Ferndale 2-0 46
6. Bellevue 0-0 44
7. Peninsula 2-0 37
8. Mountain View 1-1 19
9. Gig Harbor 1-1 14
10. Lincoln 1-1 12
Others receiving 6 or more points: Lakes 8. Oak Harbor 7.
Class 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (4) 2-0 93
(tie) Tumwater (5) 2-0 93
3. Prosser (1) 2-0 84
4. River Ridge 2-0 49
5. Clarkston 2-0 48
6. Hockinson 2-0 45
7. Sedro-Woolley 1-1 31
8. Lynden 1-1 26
9. Ellensburg 1-1 24
10. North Kitsap 2-0 23
Others receiving 6 or more points: Burlington-Edison 14. W. F. West 10. West Valley (Spokane) 8.
Class 1A
1. Royal (10) 2-0 100
2. Connell 2-0 90
3. Mount Baker 2-0 66
4. Montesano 2-0 62
5. Okanogan 2-0 51
6. King’s 1-1 38
7. Zillah 1-1 36
8. Hoquiam 1-1 26
(tie) Colville 1-1 26
10. Meridian 1-1 22
Others receiving 6 or more points: Cascade Christian 17. Freeman 8.
Class 2B
1. Napavine (9) 2-0 90
2. Asotin 2-0 71
3. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 2-0 63
4. Toledo 2-0 55
5. Liberty (Spangle) 1-1 45
6. Adna 2-0 38
7. Davenport 2-0 36
8. LaConner 2-0 24
9. Lind-Ritzville Sprague 0-1 12
10. Pe Ell1Willapa Valley 1-1 6
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1B
1. Lummi (6) 2-0 69
2. Almira Coulee-Hartline (1) 2-0 55
3. Neah Bay 1-1 43
4. Odessa-Harrington 1-0 42
5. Touchet 1-0 41
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
