Squalicum ‘crisp’ in shutout victory over Sehome

The Squalicum High School football team unleashed its offensive arsenal on Sehome to earn a 49-0 nonleague victory on Friday, Sept. 9, at Civic Stadium.
Twenty-eight of the 49 points for the Storm came in the first quarter, when Squalicum already had a player in each category with massive numbers.
Second-string quarterback Jacob Corbett, playing in place of a banged-up Garrett Sorenson, was 7 for 7 with two touchdown passes and 180 yards. He threw a 9-yard pass to senior Ben Peterson to put Squalicum up 21-0 with 2:54 left in the first quarter.
Peterson caught both of Corbett’s touchdown passes, including a screen where he caught the ball, faked right, broke left and then sprinted for 83 yards to give the Storm a 42-0 lead. Peterson also returned a punt 59 yards for a touchdown at the end of the first quarter.
“Our offensive line blocked their tails off and we had a great week of preparation for this game,” Peterson said. “I get to do the easy part. I get to run the ball, but they’re making the blocks and creating space for me.”
Junior Triston Smith was the third part of the trio on the ground, and with only four touches, he racked up 133 yards and three touchdowns. Coach Nick Lucey said that he was happy that his team started fast right out of the gate.
“It’s just fun to see us play crisper,” Lucey said. “We talked about getting better this week and I thought we did that.”
Sehome only managed 58 rushing yards and was only able to convert five first downs. Lucey said his team’s defense was a major factor in the game as well.
“Defensively, we obviously did a good job of keeping them out of the end zone but we also didn’t allow them to move the chains too much,” Lucey said.
Sehome
0
0
0
0
—
0
Home
28
14
0
7
—
49
First quarter
SQU – Triston Smith 82 run (Ben Peterson kick)
SQU – Smith 15 run (Peterson kick)
SQU – Peterson 9 pass from Jacob Corbett (Alex Everett kick)
SQU – Peterson 59 punt return (Everett kick)
Second quarter
SQU – Smith 33 run (Everett kick)
SQU – Peterson 83 pass from Corbett (Everett kick)
Third quarter
Fourth quarter
SQU – Kenji Maeda 8 run (Everett kick)
Sehome
Squalicum
First downs
5
10
Rushing Att-yards
27-47
22-194
Comp-Att-Int
4-16-1
9-9-0
Passing yards
105
192
Penalties-yards
4-20
5-40
Fumbles-lost
2-1
3-2
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Sehome: Anton Arena 15-62, Hunter Moore 3-(-4), Michael Mindnich 4-(-11), Marcus Montag 1-2, Dylan Roberts 3-4, Ben Dauber 1-4. Squalicum: Corbett 4-10, Peterson 1-(-1), Smith 4-133, Brian Pullman 2-0, Spencer Lloyd 2-2, Declan McGhee 4-10, Maeda 4-35, Jacob Hardy 1-5.
PASSING — Sehome: Moore 4-14-0-105, Mindnich 0-1-0-0, Christian Knudtson 0-1-1-0 Squalicum: Damek Mitchell 3-58, Peterson 3-114, Noah Westerhoff 1-8, Ashton Dial 1-9, Maeda 1-3.
RECEIVING — Sehome: Montag 4-105. Squalicum-Damek Mitchell 3-58, Peterson 3-114, Noah Westerhoff 1-8, Ashton Dial 1-9, Maeda 1-3.
