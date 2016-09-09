Nooksack Valley defeats Granite Falls 46-21 in home opener

A stand out night for junior quarterback Casey Bauman and an opportunistic defense led the Nooksack Valley football team to a convincing 46-21 win over visiting Granite Falls in the Pioneers first home game of the season.
As Nooksack (1-1) neared halftime with a 26-7 lead over the Tigers, Pioneers coach Robb Myhre knew he wanted to leave no doubt about who was going to win this game.
Just a week prior, the Pioneers took a 21-7 lead over Blaine into halftime, only to watch the Borderites score 28 unanswered points in the second half to hand Nooksack a 35-21 loss.
This week there would be no second-half collapse.
As time expired in the second quarter, Bauman found running back Colton Kautz wide open on the left side of the field. With 10 yards between him and the closest defender, Kautz was able to rumble down the sideline for an 80-yard touchdown to bring an end to a dominant first half that found Nooksack up 32-7.
Star of the game
Bauman finished 18 for 23 for 351 yards passing and three touchdowns. He also rushed for another score.
Opportunistic defense
The Pioneers intercepted Tigers junior quarterback Camden Landrum six times in the game. The defense kept the pressure on, even after several reserve players had entered the game for Nooksack.
The game was over when ...
If Kautz’s 80-yard touchdown to end the first half wasn’t the knockout blow, Bauman’s 2-yard rushing touchdown on the opening drive of the second half to put the Pioneers up 39-7 certainly was.
What it means
The Pioneers gained their first victory of the season and can begin to build on some positive momentum as they play Coupeville in their final non-league game of the season.
