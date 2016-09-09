Mount Baker overwhelms Kelowna on both sides

Mount Baker held Kelowna (B.C.) to 218 yards of total offense and came within 7:20 of a shutout in a 62-8 nonleague win over the visiting Owls on Friday, Sept. 9.
“This was their first game, and they’re probably not use to seeing this kind of physical play that we have. We got into them pretty good,” Mount Baker coach Ron Lepper said.
Despite Mount Baker’s dominance, Lepper said he doesn’t want the Mountaineers (2-0) to look too far ahead following a game in which a running clock was used after halftime.
“We did some good things, but we still have some things to work on, and were going to get ready for Port Townsend, who was a playoff team last year. We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves,” Lepper said.
Star of the game
No surprise here, as senior Jed Schleimer rushed for 157 yards and four touchdowns on only six carries. If Kelowna had stayed in the game just a bit, Schleimer likely would have had more touches.
The game was over when ...
Mount Baker laid into Kelowna with its first passing touchdown of the game with just less than four minutes remaining before halftime. Sophomore quarterback Kaleb Bass connected with receiver Thomas Barbo for 78 yards along the left sideline, extending Mount Baker’s lead to 42 points.
What it means
The Mountaineers lost seniors from 2015 but still have talent. Their incoming players have proven more than capable of dominance. It may be early, but a 54-point victory is significant.
Unsung hero of the game
Bass threw for only 108 yards and a touchdown, but he managed the game well. Bass had no interceptions and would have been 5 of 6 if not for two dropped passes. His stats weren’t awe-inspiring, but he got the job done.
Kelowna
0
0
0
8
—
8
Mount Baker
21
21
14
6
—
62
First quarter
MB — Jed Schleimer 1 run Johnanthan Ehlers kick)
MB —Carson Engholm 36 run (Ehlers kick)
MB — Schleimer 50 run (Ehlers kick)
Second quarter
MB — Schleimer 32 run (Ehlers lick)
MB — Schleimer 12 run (Ehlers kick)
MB – Thomas Barbo 78 pass from Kaleb Bass (Ehlers Kick)
Third quarter
MB — Engholm 8 run (Ehlers Kick)
MB — Jay Allen 6 run (Ehlers Kick)
Fourth quarter
KEL — Thomas Gorges 5 run (Dokata Cartier pass from Marcus Athans)
MB — Alex Kotsyuba 26 run (kick failed)
Kel
MB
First downs
11
15
Rushing Att-yards
36-160
25-345
Comp-Att-Int
3-9-0
3-6-0
Passing yards
58
108
Penalties-yards
7-50
1-5
Fumbles-lost
3-1
0-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Kelowna: Aki Takimoto 8-39, Blaise Beauchemin 8-30, Bobby Kennedy 3-1, Sam Stringer 13-59, Thomas Gorges 2-25, Marcus Athans 2-6; Mount Baker: Engholm 7-57; Schleimer 6-157, Carson Brandland 1-28, Kaleb Bass 1-3, Sam Barrett 2-15, Allen 4-31, Pilat 1-9, Kotsyuba 2-33, Junior Camacho 1-12.
PASSING — Kelowna: Beauchemin 0-5-0-0, Athans 3-4-0-58; Mount Baker: Kaleb Bass 3-6-0-108.
RECEIVING — Kelowna: Lucus Spencer 1-28, Ben Peters 1-19, Chaysse Lebreque 1-11; Mount Baker: Brandland 1-10, TJ Bass 1-20, Barbo 1-78.
