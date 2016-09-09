Comeback is too little, too late as Lynden Christian loses to Cascade Christian

The Lynden Christian High School football team scored 12 points in the final 44 seconds Friday, Sept. 9, against visiting Cascade Christian, but it wasn’t enough to save them from opening the season with consecutive losses, as they fell 28-19.
After dropping their first game of the year 21-6 against Bellingham on Sept. 2, the Lyncs seemed destined for another single-digit offensive output against a stout Cascade Christian team.
LC trailed 18-0 after the Cougars’ Tyquan Coleman returned a Colby Flint interception 94 yards for a touchdown 5:19 into the third quarter. A subsequent two-point conversion put Lynden Christian in a 20-point hole.
The Lyncs opened the fourth quarter strong, gaining 53 yards in five plays and driving to the Cougars’ 22-yard line. Jordan Riddle’s 22-yard touchdown run and an extra point by Derek Kamena finally put the Lyncs on the board with 8:03 left in the game.
Following another Cougars touchdown, LC trailed 28-7, but scored again with 44 seconds left after Flint’s 16-yard run. After a failed two-point conversion, Kamena’s onside kick allowed Lynden Christian to take over at the Cougars’ 49-yard line.
With six seconds left to play, the Lyncs found themselves at the 22-yard line, and on the game’s final play, Flint lobbed a pass to Michael Lancaster, who fell into the end zone with a catch as time expired.
“That was kind of a weird ending,” coach Dan Kaemingk said. “I thought we battled, and I thought we just played better (than last week), so that’s something to build on.”
Lynden Christian wraps up its nonleague schedule Saturday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. when it hosts Cashmere.
