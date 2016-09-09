Despite slow start, Bellingham beats Shorewood, improves to 2-0

The Bellingham football team overcame a handful of turnovers and an early deficit to beat Shorewood 21-17 in a nonleague game Friday, Sept. 9, at Shoreline Stadium.
“We started out really slow,” Bellingham coach Ted Flint said. “We had a couple of turnovers in the first couple of possessions, and we fell behind 10-0.”
But the Red Raiders turned an interception of their own into a touchdown right before halftime, and that seemed to turn the tide in the second half.
“The second half, the kids played really well,” Flint said. “We dominated the second half. We gave up a long pass at the end of the game to make it closer.”
Other than that play, Flint said he was very pleased by his defense’s play after halftime. He also said the running game, powered by Connor Wallace behind the blocking of Aiden Helming, Tevon Lautenbach, Cole Johanson, Nicholas Oesterling and Brahm vanWoerden, took control of the second half.
The Red Raiders will play their first Northwest Conference game in three years – after playing an unattached schedule the past two years – when they travel to play Lynden at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
