September 7, 2016 1:02 PM

Squalicum, Ferndale move into Class 3A top 10 in latest poll

By David Rasbach

The Squalicum and Ferndale football teams moved into the top 10 of the Associated Press’ Class 3A Washington High School Football Poll after impressive Week 1 victories.

The Storm, which beat Gig Harbor 40-28 on Friday, Sept. 22, checked in at No. 6 in the statewide panel of sports writers and editors released Wednesday, Sept. 7, while the Golden Eagles were ranked No. 7 after beating Vancouver (B.C.) College 41-0. Eastside Catholic remained the unanimous top pick in the classification.

Lynden moved up three spots to No. 5 in the 2A poll, after the Lions beat Terry Fox Secondary (B.C.) 42-21 in its season opener. Tumwater remained atop the 2A rankings, while Sedro-Woolley moved up to No. 4 and Burlington-Edison moved into a tie for No. 10.

Mount Baker also moved up two spots to No. 3 in the 1A poll, after the Mountaineers beat 3A Roosevelt 38-35 on Friday, while Meridian rose two spots to No. 6 following its 33-7 win over Anacortes. Royal continued to be a unanimous top pick in the class.

Lummi received eight of nine No. 1 votes cast to remain atop the 1B poll, after the Blackhawks beat Seattle Lutheran 68-22.

Richland took over the top spot in the 4A poll, while Napavine remained atop the 2B rankings.

ASSOCIATED PRESS WASHINGTON STATE FOOTBALL POLL

Released Wednesday, Sept. 7

Class 4A

1. Richland (7) 1-0 88

2. Camas (2) 1-0 77

3. Gonzaga Prep 0-1 66

4. Graham-Kapowsin 1-0 65

5. Sumner 1-0 49

6. Skyline 0-1 46

7. Skyview 1-0 37

8. Bellarmine Prep 1-0 23

9. Bothell 1-0 17

10. Lake Stevens 1-0 13

Others receiving 6 or more points: Mead 7.

Class 3A

1. Eastside Catholic (9) 1-0 90

2. Kamiakin 1-0 76

3. O'Dea 1-0 59

4. Mountain View 1-0 50

(tie) Bellevue 0-0 50

6. Squalicum 1-0 38

7. Ferndale 1-0 34

8. Lakes 0-1 29

(tie) Peninsula 1-0 29

10. Lincoln 0-1 8

(tie) Gig Harbor 0-1 8

(tie) Blanchet 0-1 8

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2A

1. Tumwater (4) 1-0 92

2. Archbishop Murphy (4) 1-0 91

3. Prosser (2) 1-0 87

4. Sedro-Woolley 1-0 58

5. Lynden 1-0 45

6. Clarkston 1-0 41

7. River Ridge 1-0 37

8. Hockinson 1-0 34

9. Ellensburg 0-1 16

10. North Kitsap 1-0 15

(tie) Burlington-Edison 1-0 15

Others receiving 6 or more points: Columbia River 9.

Class 1A

1. Royal (11) 1-0 110

2. Connell 1-0 99

3. Mount Baker 1-0 75

4. Zillah 1-0 55

(tie) Colville 1-0 55

6. Meridian 1-0 53

7. Okanogan 1-0 36

8. Montesano 1-0 34

(tie) King's 0-1 34

10. Hoquiam 0-1 22

Others receiving 6 or more points: Cascade Christian 18.

Class 2B

1. Napavine (10) 1-0 100

2. Asotin 1-0 85

3. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 1-0 79

4. Toledo 1-0 64

5. Liberty (Spangle) 0-1 51

6. Davenport 1-0 32

7. Adna 1-0 29

8. Morton White Pass 1-0 27

9. Lind-Ritzville Sprague 0-1 26

10. LaConner 1-0 15

Others receiving 6 or more points: Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 13. Brewster 12.

Class 1B

1. Lummi (8) 1-0 89

2. Almira Coulee-Hartline (1) 1-0 81

3. Neah Bay 1-0 73

4. Touchet 0-0 61

5. Odessa-Harrington 0-0 43

Others receiving 6 or more points: Odessa 13.

