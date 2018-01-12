How would the Meridian boys bounce back from a tough loss in their last game?

After a disappointing loss Thursday, the Meridian boys basketball team bounced back Friday to earn a 70-39 Northwest Conference win over visiting Blaine.
“It says a lot about these guys to be able to rebound after last night’s loss,” Meridian coach Shane Stacy said.
The Trojans were coming off of a 71-65 non-league loss to Overlake Thursday. Zac Kinney had 21 points in Friday’s game to lead Meridian.
Adam Vega recorded a team-high 15 points for the Borderites.
Boys’ results
Squalicum 61, Bellingham 56 – The visiting Storm trailed by six at halftime but used a huge fourth quarter to earn a Northwest Conference and Cross Town Rivalry win over Bellingham. Squalicum outscored Bellingham 21-11 in the fourth quarter thanks to nine points by Devante’ Powell. Rits Voeut finished with a team-high 14 points for the Red Raiders.
Lakewood 67, Nooksack Valley 58 – Casey Bauman’s team-high 28 points weren’t enough as the host Pioneers dropped a Northwest Conference game. “We didn’t get the result we wanted but we never stopped competing,” Nooksack Valley coach Rich Skillman said. “There are lots of things we can take away from a game like this.”
Girls’ results
Ferndale 53, Sedro-Woolley 36 – There has been one theme during the Ferndale girls’ five-game, league play winning streak: Defense. The Golden Eagles displayed it again Friday, only allowing 36 points against the Cubs. Ferndale’s two frontcourt starters, Kim Weden and Emma Hindes, led the way with 15 and 11 points respectively.
Burlington-Edison 54, Mount Baker 51 – Burlington’s Afton Field scored 10 of her team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter to help the Tigers beat the host Mountaineers.
Lynden 53, Sehome 38 – The visiting Lions earned a Northwest Conference win over the host Mariners.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden Christian (1A)
14-0
6-0
Anacortes (2A)
12-1
5-1
Lynden (2A)
9-3
5-1
Ferndale (3A)
6-6
4-2
Lakewood (2A)
9-4
4-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
8-5
3-3
Sehome (2A)
5-8
3-3
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
9-4
3-3
Nooksack Valley (1A)
7-6
2-4
Squalicum (3A)
7-6
3-3
Mount Baker (1A)
7-5
2-4
Bellingham (2A)
6-7
1-5
Meridian (1A)
3-9
1-5
Blaine (2A)
2-11
0-6
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden Christian (1A)
13-0
6-0
Meridian (1A)
10-2
5-1
Ferndale (3A)
9-4
5-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
8-5
5-1
Nooksack Valley (1A)
9-4
4-2
Lynden (2A)
8-5
4-2
Sehome (2A)
7-6
3-3
Squalicum (3A)
10-3
3-3
Mount Baker (1A)
6-6
2-4
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
5-8
2-4
Lakewood (2A)
6-7
2-4
Anacortes (2A)
3-10
1-5
Bellingham (2A)
3-10
0-6
Blaine (2A)
4-9
0-6
Boys
Squalicum 61, Bellingham 56
Squalicum
16
14
10
21
—
61
Bellingham
17
19
9
11
—
56
Squalicum: Spencer Lloyd 6, Schuyler Alton 2, Eric Monahan 5, Dedrick Mitchell 12, Devante’ Powell 13, Lincoln Hofer 0, Kendall Engelhart 23.
Bellingham: Rits Voeut 14, Drew McFall 12, Colm Schaefer 11, Iyan Manju 5, Caden Mee 7, Trevor Jones 7.
Meridian 70, Blaine 39
Blaine
5
10
6
18
—
39
Meridian
11
24
20
15
—
70
Blaine: Ryan Turnberg 2, Kyle Turnberg 6, Colby Knutzen 9, Mikael Elliott 3, Kyle V’Dovec 1, Adam Vega 15, Niko Fricker 1, Mason Vega 2.
Meridian: Bailey Hodge 16, Jordan Veenstra 11, Bryce Vandenhaak 6, Zac Kinney 21, Jackson Short 9, Warren Utschinski 1, TJ Dykstra 6.
Lakewood 67, Nooksack Valley 58
Lakewood
11
19
24
13
—
67
Nooksack Valley
19
13
10
16
—
58
Nooksack Valley: Matthew Pratt 0, Ty Rawls 0, Ryan Veening 0, Casey Bauman 28, Baylor Galley 4, Jordan Veening 18, Zach Johnson 6, Kyle Veldman 2.
Girls
Burlington-Edison 54, Mount Baker 51
Burlington-Edison
—
54
Mount Baker
—
51
Lynden 53, Sehome 38
Lynden
—
53
Sehome
—
38
Ferndale 53, Sedro-Woolley 36
Ferndale
8
15
12
14
—
53
Sedro-Woolley
9
7
13
7
—
36
Ferndale: Carmelita Rodriguez 2, Rylee Weg 7, Ashley Thomas 0, Emma Hindes 11, Aleah Washington 2, Jamie Johnson 3, Nicole Guessford 0, Peyton Humbert 6, Brianna Byrnes 7, Kim Weden 15.
