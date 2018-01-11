High School Basketball

Would the Lynden boys basketball team cap their thrilling week with another win?

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

January 11, 2018 10:07 PM

The Lynden boys basketball team is hitting its stride at the right time as it has won four games in a row, including a 76-40 Northwest Conference win over visiting Sehome on Thursday.

“I’d like to believe the best is yet to come for this team,” Lynden coach Brian Roper said. “I feel like we’re playing better each week.”

The Lions had a thrilling start to their week as they knocked off Squalicum in overtime Tuesday thanks to a banked-in 3-pointer at the end of regulation by Blake Silves.

Silves had six points in Thursday’s game in what was a much more balanced game from the Lions. Six players scored eight or more points including a team-high of 14 points from Christian Zamora.

“We really showed our depth tonight,” Roper said. “It was a good team win.”

Lukas DeLisle led Sehome with 15 points.

Boys’ results

Ferndale 70, Sedro-Woolley 66 – With one of its top scorers in James Hinson out Thursday, host Ferndale had players step up to earn a Northwest Conference win over Sedro-Woolley. Cody Gunter shared a team-high 22 points with Sequoyah Julius as the Golden Eagles had an efficient shooting night.

Overlake 71, Meridian 65 – Meridian came back from down nine points in the third quarter to tie the game, but ultimately dropped a non-league game to host Overlake. The Trojans were led by Bryce Vandehaak’s 16 points.

Burlington-Edison 73, Mount Baker 37 – Mount Baker only managed two points in the second quarter as the visiting Mountaineers limped to a Northwest Conference loss. Kaleb Bass had a team-high 10 points for Mount Baker, but the Tigers hit six 3-pointers in the first quarter and ran away with this one.

Girls’ results

Lynden Christian 56, Anacortes 46 – In a tough defensive game where shots were hard to come by, Isabela Hernandez used her 13 points to help the visiting Lyncs earn a Northwest Conference win. Lynden Christian coach Brady Bomber said the key to the game was turning Anacortes turnovers into easy points, which his team did especially in the fourth quarter.

Nooksack Valley 51, Lakewood 33 – Katrina Gimmaka scored almost as many points as Lakewood’s whole team as the senior dropped 31 points to give the visiting Pioneers a Northwest Conference win. Gimmaka only made three 3-pointers and didn’t make any free-throws so most of her 14 field goals came within the arch.

Squalicum 58, Bellingham 30 – The host Storm had four players in double-figure points as it earned a Northwest Conference win over Bellingham. Mariana Madera went 5 for 8 from the field, and Chalae Wolters had a team-high 15 points. Zanny Walbeck led Bellingham with 18 points.

Meridian 73, Blaine 29 – The visiting Trojans earned a Northwest Conference win over the Borderites. No other information was available at press time.

Boys scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Anacortes (2A)

12-0

5-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

13-0

5-0

Lynden (2A)

9-3

5-1

Ferndale (3A)

6-6

4-2

Lakewood (2A)

8-4

3-2

Burlington-Edison (2A)

8-5

3-3

Sehome (2A)

5-8

3-3

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

9-4

3-3

Nooksack Valley (1A)

7-5

2-3

Squalicum (3A)

6-6

2-3

Mount Baker (1A)

7-5

2-4

Bellingham (2A)

6-6

1-4

Blaine (2A)

2-10

0-5

Meridian (1A)

2-9

0-5

Girls scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Lynden Christian (1A)

13-0

6-0

Meridian (1A)

10-2

5-1

Ferndale (3A)

8-4

4-1

Burlington-Edison (2A)

7-5

4-1

Nooksack Valley (1A)

9-4

4-2

Lynden (2A)

7-5

3-2

Sehome (2A)

7-5

3-2

Squalicum (3A)

10-3

3-3

Mount Baker (1A)

6-5

2-3

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

5-7

2-3

Lakewood (2A)

6-7

2-4

Anacortes (2A)

3-10

1-5

Blaine (2A)

4-9

0-6

Bellingham (2A)

3-10

0-6

Boys

Overlake 71, Meridian 65

Meridian

16

11

19

19

65

Overlake

15

18

14

24

71

Meridian: Bailey Hodge 5, Jordan Veenstra 9, Bryce Vandenhaak 16, Zac Kinney 7, Jackson Short 8, Warren Utschinski 3, TJ Dykstra 14.

Burlington-Edison 73, Mount Baker 37

Mount Baker

12

2

17

6

37

Burlington-Edison

24

16

14

19

73

Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 3, David Vetkov 2, Caleb Forbes 0, Kaleb Bass 10, Hayden Linderman 2, Carter Backstrom 2, Carson Engholm 1, Jason Lee 8, Thomas Barbo 9, Michael Whitson 0.

Lynden 76, Sehome 40

Sehome

11

8

12

9

40

Lynden

13

17

23

23

76

Sehome: Lukas DeLisle 15, Eddy Hochsprung 8, Evan Kingma 9, Josh Dentel 3, Wyatt Watson 5.

Lynden: Kobe Elsner 7, Blake Silves 6, James Marsh 4, Brock Heppner 8, Trey Labounty 10, Noah Walker 8, Dakota Baar 8, Carson Bode 9, Christian Zamora 14, Jacob Kettels 2.

Ferndale 70, Sedro-Woolley 66

Sedro-Woolley

16

16

11

23

66

Ferndale

19

24

12

15

70

Ferndale: AJ Rankin 5, Cody Gunter 22, Sequoyah Julius 22, Larson Fairbain 7, Reid Benson 8.

Girls

Lynden Christian 56, Anacortes 46

Lynden Christian

18

12

7

19

56

Anacortes

10

13

13

10

46

Lynden Christian: Josie Bocci 6, Isabela Hernandez 13, Riley Dykstra 8, Liv Mellema 2, Sam VanLoo 6, Riley VanHulzen 2, Avery Dykstra 8, Grace Sterk 11.

Nooksack Valley 51, Lakewood 33

Nooksack Valley

9

17

9

16

51

Lakewood

6

5

13

9

33

Nooksack Valley: Kora Larsen 1, Maya Galley 4, Vanessa Galindo 2, Brooke DeBeeld 0, Karley Stremler 4, Jenna Tenkley 5, Kayleasha Davis 0, Jenna Compton 4, Katrina Gimmaka 31, Maddie Martin 0.

Meridian 73, Blaine 29

Meridian

73

Blaine

29

Squalicum 58, Bellingham 30

Bellingham

8

8

7

7

30

Squalicum

16

15

15

12

58

Bellingham: Zanny Walbeck 18, Adelyn Pagels 2, Alexa Mee 7.

Squalicum: Des’ree Henry 10, Deja Henry 6, Mariana Madera 10, Mady Blackwell 3, Josie Andert 10, Chalae Wolters 15, Leah Austin 4.

