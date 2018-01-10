Nooksack Valley standout got the ball rolling and her teammates finished the job

Katrina Gimmaka scored 22 of Nooksack Valley’s first 35 points Tuesday night. But that was hardly a surprise, considering how consistent the senior scoring standout is.

Gimmaka, however, could not have been happier to see her teammates take care of the rest of the points in Nooksack’s 56-32 Northwest Conference win over Sehome.

The 5-foot-11 powerhouse, however, didn’t seem at all surprised.

“They always work hard every day in practice,” Gimmaka said of her teammates, who nonetheless will throw a scare into the other NWC girls teams when they hear how prolific under pressure Nooksack’s entire team was.

WICHERS GRATIFIED

“We had a great practice yesterday,” Nooksack coach Shane Wichers said, gratified that the Pioneers (8-4 overall, 3-2 NWC) took a lot away from their solid defensive effort Friday in their 54-39 loss to undefeated Lynden Christian.

That showed with Class 1A Nooksack’s second half explosion against a good 2A team in Sehome (7-5, 3-2).

Gimmaka no doubt inspired her teammates with a season-high three 3-pointers, which were the final three baskets of a 7 for 11 shooting night.

Two of her treys came in the third quarter, followed by two free throws for a 35-23 advantage, matching the Pioneers’ largest lead to that point.

BIG NIGHT FOR ALL

After Sehome’s Carissa McDowell gave the Mariners hope with a 3-pointer, Nooksack guard Jenna Tenkley began a 10-0 run with a free throw. Then followed a jumper by fellow guard Brooke DeBeeld and a rebound basket by freshman Jenna Compton with two seconds left for a 40-26 bulge after three periods.

Tenkley made a 3-pointer and sophomore Kora Larsen followed with a score off a rebound.

Sehome’s 6-1 freshman Aspen Garrison broke up the scoring streak with a jumper. But free throws by Compton and Larsen, sandwiched around a last-ditch basket by Sehome’s Sarah Eisses, made it 47-30.

That’s when Larsen displayed her potential with a pair of 3s. The first removed all doubt with 4:30 left and the Pioneers up 50-30.

WINNING NUMBERS

Gimmaka finished with six rebounds and five steals to go with her 22 points, which were two above her average. Larsen, who took only one shot in the first three quarters, went 3 for 3 in the final period, including her pair of 3s, and finished with 11 points. Tenkley scored eight and reliable 6-foot senior post Karley Stremler collected six points, six assists and four steals.

McDowell led Sehome with nine points, shooting 4 for 7, but the Mariners were 14 for 38. Garrison showed plenty of potential with 10 rebounds against a very strong board team. Eisses, Taryn Clark and Natalie Zender combined for 16 points.

TOO MANY MISCUES

“We have to take care of the ball better,” Sehome coach Scott Larrabee said. “That’s where (the improvement) has to start. And we have to be more consistent in transition.”